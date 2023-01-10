ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wnynewsnow.com

New Double Drive Thru Tim Hortons Officially Opens With Ribbon Cutting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new double drive thru Tim Hortons location in Jamestown officially launched with a grand opening ribbon cutting on Friday. On Washington Street, this is the sixth location in the greater Jamestown area, which features two drive thru lanes, a new concept for Tim Hortons which is rolling out at select locations in the United States.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
JAMESTOWN, NY
investigativepost.org

Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles

Less than a quarter of the plant's workforce is engaged in solar-related manufacturing, and work stopped completely half of last year. As a result, there's been none of the promised spin-off development. Story updated to include podcast. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s...
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY

This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other bedroom and a full bath. The property includes a large yard, detached garage, a shed with electric, and a spring-fed pond.
ANGELICA, NY
wesb.com

Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY

Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
ELLICOTT, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio

Nautilus Solar Energy reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets from Seaboard Solar, a New Milford, Connecticut-based utility solar developer. The portfolio consists of projects expected to enter COD operations by Q4 2023, and located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and Onondaga...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
BUFFALO, NY

