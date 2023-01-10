Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
WKBW-TV
Long Island mother scammed $1,600 trying to buy Bills playoff tickets via Facebook
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Those hoping to go to the game may be shelling out a pretty penny. Tickets are running well over $100 a seat, on Ticketmaster. This is just one of the places to get a verified resale tickets for the game. Experts shared it is...
Hope Rises: Business destroyed in West Side Bazaar fire plans to reopen in Hamburg
Friday morning on Wake Up, Heinrich explained the story behind the restaurant's name and its origins.
'Egg-streme': Egg prices double
If you eat eggs then you probably know you are now paying historic prices. The cost of eggs has doubled since November prices and it’s a nearly 60-percent hike from a year ago.
wnynewsnow.com
New Double Drive Thru Tim Hortons Officially Opens With Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new double drive thru Tim Hortons location in Jamestown officially launched with a grand opening ribbon cutting on Friday. On Washington Street, this is the sixth location in the greater Jamestown area, which features two drive thru lanes, a new concept for Tim Hortons which is rolling out at select locations in the United States.
“I never imagined it would happen to me.”: Police say Kia and Hyundai vehicles targeted and stolen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A viral Tik Tok challenge is still encouraging young people to steal cars and police say steering wheel locks are not the permanent solution. Police say Kia and Hyundai vehicles are still being broken into and stolen. Grace O’Neil says her Hyundai Tucson was stolen Wednesday night when she was out […]
Elmwood Village residents spar with Douglas Development over changes to Bidwell block redevelopment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Development is looking to alter its original plans for its Bidwell/Elmwood block redevelopment. Originally, the plans called for a four-story redevelopment of the block that would house 34 apartments. Retail was also part of the plan and dedicated parking wasn't on the table. But now...
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
investigativepost.org
Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles
Less than a quarter of the plant's workforce is engaged in solar-related manufacturing, and work stopped completely half of last year. As a result, there's been none of the promised spin-off development. Story updated to include podcast. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s...
National Grid shows how Buffalo substations froze in blizzard, resulting in power loss for thousands
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are now learning more about the challenges of power restoration during the Christmas weekend blizzard. National Grid is explaining why its electrical substations in Buffalo went offline and left thousands of people without power for days in frigid temperatures. But with the full fury of...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY
This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other bedroom and a full bath. The property includes a large yard, detached garage, a shed with electric, and a spring-fed pond.
wnypapers.com
Regal Cinemas signs come down, as Dipson prepares to take over Niagara Falls theater
Starting Feb. 1, Regal Cinema 12 to become The Capitol Theatre 12 managed by Dipson Theatres Inc. The red Regal Cinemas signs were dismantled and painted over this week, as a new company prepares to take over the movie house. Regional Cinema Operator Dipson Theaters Inc. recently announced it signed...
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New York
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular and fast-growing food chain Tim Hortons celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York restaurant location in Jamestown, according to a local source.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
Things are going to be done on a first come, first served basis for residents in Southern Erie County.
wesb.com
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio
Nautilus Solar Energy reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets from Seaboard Solar, a New Milford, Connecticut-based utility solar developer. The portfolio consists of projects expected to enter COD operations by Q4 2023, and located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and Onondaga...
Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
