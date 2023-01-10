The accolades keep piling up for Carlie Cisneros. The Arizona volleyball class of 2024 commit was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022-23 on Friday afternoon. The outside hitter just completed her junior season at Liberty North High School in Kansas City. She helped lead the Eagles to a 31-6 record and the semifinals of the state playoffs. They lost to the eventual champions from Lafayette High School in four sets in their state’s final four.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO