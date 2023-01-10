ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon

Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball 2024 commit Carlie Cisneros named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year

The accolades keep piling up for Carlie Cisneros. The Arizona volleyball class of 2024 commit was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022-23 on Friday afternoon. The outside hitter just completed her junior season at Liberty North High School in Kansas City. She helped lead the Eagles to a 31-6 record and the semifinals of the state playoffs. They lost to the eventual champions from Lafayette High School in four sets in their state’s final four.
azdesertswarm.com

4-star 2024 California RB Jordan Washington commits to Arizona

Arizona didn’t land its first commitment for the 2023 class until February of last year. It already has two for the 2024 class. Jordan Washington, a 4-star running back from Long Beach, Calif., pledged to the Wildcats on Thursday, giving them another offensive weapon for the future. The 5-foot-10,...
