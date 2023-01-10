Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona GymCats bounce back from tough season opener with 1st place finish in quad meet
The Arizona GymCats proved that their season-opening struggles on the uneven bars were a fluke by hitting all six bar routines and finishing first in their home-opening quad meet. The team improved to 4-2 on the season by outpacing Illinois, Texas Woman’s University, and Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon.
azdesertswarm.com
Early enrollee Aissa Silva gives Arizona softball a different look in the rotation
It came together fairly quickly, but now the story of why Aissa Silva and her family moved before her senior year of high school can be told. The left-hander had been in the process of early enrollment at Arizona for several months. “It actually happened during PGF,” Silva said, referring...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when No. 14 Arizona women’s basketball travels to Colorado
At Pac-12 Media Day in October, Arizona head coach Adia Barnes had a strong opinion when asked about freshmen who transfer immediately after their first seasons. When asked by a reporter from Boulder’s Daily Camera about former Wildcat Aaronette Vonleh, Barnes didn’t hold back in her opinions. “I...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer’s Iliana Hocking selected by NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2023 NWSL Draft
Iliana Hocking experienced a lot at Arizona soccer. From a coaching change to the pandemic, she had to learn to adapt. Now, she can add one more thing to that list. Hocking became the first Arizona Wildcat to ever be selected in the NWSL Draft on Thursday evening. The fifth-year...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball 2024 commit Carlie Cisneros named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year
The accolades keep piling up for Carlie Cisneros. The Arizona volleyball class of 2024 commit was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022-23 on Friday afternoon. The outside hitter just completed her junior season at Liberty North High School in Kansas City. She helped lead the Eagles to a 31-6 record and the semifinals of the state playoffs. They lost to the eventual champions from Lafayette High School in four sets in their state’s final four.
azdesertswarm.com
4-star 2024 California RB Jordan Washington commits to Arizona
Arizona didn’t land its first commitment for the 2023 class until February of last year. It already has two for the 2024 class. Jordan Washington, a 4-star running back from Long Beach, Calif., pledged to the Wildcats on Thursday, giving them another offensive weapon for the future. The 5-foot-10,...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball at Oregon: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats wrap up a weekend road trip to the Pacific Northwest with a matchup against the Oregon Ducks. The UA hasn’t won in Eugene since 2015. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Comments / 0