Here are the Mat Pack's latest individual rankings for the seven-county South Jersey region.

Records are through Monday and results are from trackwrestling.com.

106

1. Dom DiGiacomo, Camden Catholic (5-2)

2. Colton Hagerty, Washington Twp. (11-2)

3. Gage Summers, Delsea (8-3)

4. Tyler Hildebrandt, Williamstown (7-5)

5. Jordan Segal, Shawnee (10-2)

6. Jackson Bauer, Seneca (9-2)

7. Hunter Mullarkey, Rancocas Valley (12-2)

8. Rocco Monteferrante, Audubon (12-1)

113

1. Carter Pack, Holy Spirit (10-2)

2. Ethan Staples, Shawnee (9-4)

3. Anthony Cook, Burlington Twp. (13-0)

4. Adriano Platt, Pitman (10-2)

5. Andrew Siteman, Mainland (9-2)

6. Christian Hoopes, Washington Twp. (10-3)

7. Mason Johnson, Gloucester (9-2)

8. Chris Howarth, Gateway/Woodbury (10-3)

120

1. Max Elton, Holy Spirit (12-2)

2. Kaden Naame, St. Augustine (6-3)

3. Sammy Spaulding, Camden Catholic (7-0)

4. Luke Sherlock, Shawnee (10-3)

5. Trey Friedman, Lenape (6-3)

6. Zavier Stokes, Delsea (9-3)

7. D’Mario DeFelice, Moorestown (10-3)

8. Dylan Hetzel, Washington Twp., (8-5)

126

1. Jackson Young, Camden Catholic (12-2)

2. Brendan Callahan, Kingsway (9-5)

3. Kyle Pickard, Seneca (11-1)

4. Dante Gismondi, Gateway/Woodbury (12-0)

5. Jackson Slotnick, St. Augustine (6-3)

6. Luca Giagunto, Hammonton (8-1)

7. Sam Teti, Haddon Heights (10-0)

8. Chase Calhoun, Holy Spirit (10-2)

132

1. Nathan Taylor, Kingsway (13-2)

2. Gavin Haegele, Eastern (7-1)

3. Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit (8-2)

4. Kage Jones, Camden Catholic (8-2)

5 Anthony DePaul, St. Augustine (5-2)

6. Logan Sichelstiel, Paulsboro (9-2)

7. Ryan Schmipf, Cherry Hill West (10-2)

8. Chase Hansen, Lower Cape May (14-0)

138

1. Wayne Rold, Camden Catholic (9-3)

2. Chase Bish, Paulsboro (9-2)

3. Tyler Lucia, Washington Twp. (10-3)

4. Sebastino Spina, Timber Creek (8-2)

5. Austin Boos, Delsea (10-3)

6. Alex Hurly, Haddonfield (11-1)

7. Logan Taylor, Kingsway (6-2)

8. Vincent Faldetta, Egg Harbor Twp. (14-5)

144

1. Jamar Dixon Jr., Delsea (14-0)

2. Richie Grungo, St. Augustine (7-2)

3. Branden Palcko, Paul VI (11-0)

4. Richie DeFulvio, Holy Cross (3-0)

5. DJ DiPietro, Kingsway (9-3)

6. Michael Williams, Highland/Triton (8-2)

7. Michael Craft, Camden Catholic (9-2)

8. Nate Eife, Collingswood (12-1)

150

1. Drew Roskos, Delran (10-2)

2. Jacob Zearfoss, Gloucester (12-1)

3. Ryan Datz, Pitman (11-2)

4. Andres Cortes, Gateway/Woodbury (12-1)

5. Nick Faldetta, Egg Harbor Twp. (14-2)

6. Riley Boos, Delsea (7-3)

7. Tommy DiPietro, Kingsway (12-3)

8. Chris Ahrens, Shawnee (6-3)

157

1. Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine (12-2)

2. Ben Dryden, Kingsway (14-0)

3. Roman Onorato, Paulsboro (10-2)

4. Taylor Donnelly, Audubon (12-1)

5. Justin Hatton, Washington Twp. (8-2)

6. Xavier Harvey, Winslow (12-0)

7. Adrien Laboy, Middle Twp. (10-0)

8. Jack Rosta, Northern Burlington (9-3)

165

1. Sean Cowan, Absegami (11-1)

2. Luke Theis, Delran (10-0)

3. Tristan McLeer, St. Augustine (9-4)

4. Nick Sindoni, Clearview (10-1)

5. Cole McFadden, Pitman (9-2)

6. Tyson Derenberger, Delsea (10-3)

7. Grady Keebler, Moorestown (7-2)

8. Joshua Wilkins, Holy Cross (10-2)

175

1. Jared Schoppe, Delsea (13-0)

2. Max Borton, Seneca (12-0)

3. Isaiah Ruiz, Cinnaminson (12-0)

4. Kaleb Wright, Gloucester (13-1)

5. Ty Smith, Lenape (10-3)

6. James Hill, Woodstown (12-0)

7. Dan Wilson, Washington Twp. (9-4)

8. Isiah Carr-Wing, Lower Cape May (10-2)

190

1. Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May (4-0)

2. George Rhodes, Absegami (12-0)

3. Danny DiGiovacchino, Delsea (11-2)

4. Cole DuBois, West Deptford (11-0)

5. Omari Watson, Clayton/Glassboro (9-0)

6. Mason Brown, Williamstown (6-3)

7. Anthony Horiates, Cherry Hill West (10-2)

8. Mateo Vinciguerra, Woodstown (11-2)

215

1. Luke Maxwell, Delsea (9-4)

2. Scott Lynch, Audubon (12-1)

3. Joey Toner, Gateway/Woodbury (11-0)

4. John Vinciguerra, Woodstown (9-4)

5. Christopher San Paolo, Kingsway (10-4)

6. Robert McDevitt, Holy Spirit (9-2)

7. Luciano Mazzeo, Clayton/Glassboro (5-1)

8. Nick Timek, Mainland (5-3)

285

1.Rocco Bennett, Delsea (10-2)

2. Jule Dolci, Northern Burlington (4-0)

3, Hunter Matthews, Rancocas Valley (9-1)

4. Gavin Watson, Pennsville (11-1)

5. Ike Sholders, Gateway/Woodbury (10-2)

6. John Stone, Washington Twp. (7-3)

7. Ed Vincent, St. Augustine (3-1)

8. Edison Andino, Millville (8-3)

