Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Indian Rocks Christian School Coach Nominated For 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach Of The Year Award
The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level. The coaches were recognized by their local NFL
NBC26
Undefeated Brillion Lions 'motivated' after 2022 state semifinal loss
BRILLION — The Brillion Lions boys basketball team is having a phenomenal start to their season, as they’re off to a perfect 13-0 start. “It’s fun to be out there and have the success we’ve had, but we got to keep our head down and stay motivated to be where we want to be,” Brillion senior forward Jeremy Lorenz said.
Hickman basketball is thriving, here's why you should expect that to continue
Among both boys and girls basketball teams across Columbia, it's hard to match what Hickman has built within both programs. The Kewpies have combined for 22 wins as of Tuesday morning, and that's a number that identifies Hickman's basketball programs as two of the quickest-rising programs in the city. ...
turnerhighnews.com
Powerlifting: Raising the Bar in 2023
Powerlifting is a sport about strength. It consists of competitions also known as meets in which the athlete has three attempts at maximal weight on lifts such as squat, bench press, and deadlift. At Turner practices are broken down into push, pull, and leg days while cardio and abs are worked on every day. The team also works on cleans, bench, and squat. To create more flow the athletes are distributed throughout 4 circuits. Coach Johnson, who is also a THS teacher states “I’m a believer in working the whole body and targeting certain muscles.”. The first meet of the season is on January 7th in McLouth, and the team can’t wait!
