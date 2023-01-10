Powerlifting is a sport about strength. It consists of competitions also known as meets in which the athlete has three attempts at maximal weight on lifts such as squat, bench press, and deadlift. At Turner practices are broken down into push, pull, and leg days while cardio and abs are worked on every day. The team also works on cleans, bench, and squat. To create more flow the athletes are distributed throughout 4 circuits. Coach Johnson, who is also a THS teacher states “I’m a believer in working the whole body and targeting certain muscles.”. The first meet of the season is on January 7th in McLouth, and the team can’t wait!

