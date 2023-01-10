Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
'The Color Purple' theater collaboration receives $25,000 grant from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. arts & culture initiative
“The Color Purple” marks the first collaboration between Second Generation Theatre, Ujima Theatre Company and Shea's 710 Theatre. A press release noted, “Each company’s theater professionals bring a variety of skills, qualifications, culture and values that come together as one. This diverse team is aligned in the mission to create an inclusive and collaborative experience while telling this important story to our existing and new audiences.”
wnypapers.com
Youngstown/Town of Porter Christmas Basket Program 'a win-win' for recipients, donors
Once again, the Youngstown/Town of Porter and Lewiston communities hit it out of the park by providing Christmas gifts of toys, clothing and food for 65 families, including 123 children, living in our community. The Christmas Basket Program was a win-win for the recipients and the donors. The generosity of...
wnypapers.com
Regal Cinemas signs come down, as Dipson prepares to take over Niagara Falls theater
Starting Feb. 1, Regal Cinema 12 to become The Capitol Theatre 12 managed by Dipson Theatres Inc. The red Regal Cinemas signs were dismantled and painted over this week, as a new company prepares to take over the movie house. Regional Cinema Operator Dipson Theaters Inc. recently announced it signed...
buffaloscoop.com
Hamburg supervisor to address the public through State of the Town event
The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Hamburg are teaming up once again to present the annual State of the Town of Hamburg Address. Everyone is welcome to join either in person or to watch the live stream via Zoom on Jan. 26. Supervisor Randy Hoak will provide updated information on the accomplishments of the town over the last year and what can be expected for 2023.
wnypapers.com
'Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape' returns to Botanical Gardens with new events
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” exhibit with specialty nights and experiences designed “to create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather.”
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Central Rotary Club sets Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale
The Niagara County Central Rotary Club will hosts its 26th annual Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 25, at American Legion Post 1451, 6525 Ward Road, Sanborn. Organizers said the “popular and long-running Western New York show” will feature antiques and high-quality...
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Relay For Life expected to be bigger and better in 2023
A carnival is the theme for the 2023 version of Relay For Life this year, scheduled for Sunday, June 4, in Town Commons. “It’s not going to be ‘Taste of Relay’ this year. It’s going to be Relay For Life,” said Lynn Dingey, one of three co-chairs of the event.
wnypapers.com
Simply Amazed Salon celebrates its grand-opening
Sarah Santella, owner of Simply Amazed Salon, at 2275 Grand Island Blvd., said the thing that she likes best about providing hair care is “being able to make people feel good about themselves and being able to give them something to look forward to. I like to help people embrace or enhance their image. I love being able to make people feel happy in a way that most people can’t.”
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
buffalorising.com
Get Ready for ‘Unbillievable The Movie’
Unbillievable The Movie is touted as “…the most Buffalo-centric film since Buffalo 66.” Greg. The film is directed by J. Garrett Vorreuter and Scott Rubin (who edited National Lampoon for 10 years), written by Rubin, and produced by Rubin, Vorreuter, and Gregory Lamberson. Not only have all...
Thurman Thomas Buys Amazing Home In City Of Buffalo [PIC]
Thurman and his wife Patti are moving to the city of Buffalo, and you have to see these pictures of their new home.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin’s injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin’s charity, Chasing M’s, having sold more than 12,750 items […]
wnypapers.com
D'Youville University responds to Hamlin incident by offering community training
D’Youville working with Sports Medicine Concepts. Following the on-the-field cardiac arrest in the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game that left Damar Hamlin fighting for his life in an intensive care unit, D’Youville University has partnered with Sports Medicine Concepts to offer Core4 simulated training to local athletic trainers and coaches at the high school, college and university levels. The associated cost is $3, in recognition of Hamlin’s jersey number.
wnypapers.com
Niagara University's College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management restructures for the future
Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management welcomes Brandi Guerinot as assistant dean for strategic initiatives, and Alicia Sammarco as director of events and experiential operations. The two appointments were announced by the college’s dean, Dr. Bridget Niland, and are part of a restructuring of her leadership team that will facilitate an enhanced focus on experiential opportunities for students and support several grant-funded programs, including the Project Play Western New York Cornerstone Program and the Statler Foundation’s Hotel Industry Recovery Initiative.
A Local Bakery Makes Famous Drool-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls in the Northtowns.
If you enjoy trying new restaurants in and around Buffalo and enormous cinnamon buns are your thing, you should check out Kaylena Marie's Bakery. Kaylena Marie's, a locally owned and operated cafe in the centre of Orchard Park, is a Buffalo brunch institution.
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
Niagara Falls Reporter
Forget Centennial Park… Fix the Streets!
Geraldine Sankey, a well-known Niagara Falls resident dedicated to improvement of the community, posted the following on Facebook yesterday:. “Niagara Falls is a very small city. So I decided to ride around and capture a few of our beautiful streets. (Does) this make sense? So if we can build a Centennial Park, we can get our streets repaired. This should be first priority.”
