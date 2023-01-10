Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night in Galena. 36 year old Domingo Marcos and 23 year old Ambrocio Maton, both of Galena, were pronounced dead at the scene. Marcos and Maton both were passengers in a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 20 just west of William Drive at about 11 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was driven by a 14-year-old who was injured and taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. His name has not been released. 18 year old Mallory Nausner of Freeport also was injured in the crash and was taken to Midwest Medical Center. Nausner was traveling east on U.S. Highway 20 and entered the westbound lane in an attempt to pass a semi driven by Neil Bruegger of Ridott. As Nausner’s vehicle and Bruegger’s semi attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway, Nausner’s vehicle collided head-on with the vehicle driven by the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old’s vehicle then collided with the trailer of Bruegger’s semi and came to a rest in the roadway. Nausner’s vehicle slid into the north ditch. She was able to exit it before it started on fire.

GALENA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO