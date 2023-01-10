Read full article on original website
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
KCRG.com
One person dead after Cedar County Crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died following a Cedar County crash just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, troopers believe a car was heading east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 close to mile marker 277. A semi-truck traveling the correct direction in the westbound lanes collided head-on with the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.
cbs2iowa.com
I-80 head on collision kills motorcycle driver in Cedar County
Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
x1071.com
Authorities ID 2 killed in head-on crash in Galena
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night in Galena. 36 year old Domingo Marcos and 23 year old Ambrocio Maton, both of Galena, were pronounced dead at the scene. Marcos and Maton both were passengers in a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 20 just west of William Drive at about 11 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was driven by a 14-year-old who was injured and taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. His name has not been released. 18 year old Mallory Nausner of Freeport also was injured in the crash and was taken to Midwest Medical Center. Nausner was traveling east on U.S. Highway 20 and entered the westbound lane in an attempt to pass a semi driven by Neil Bruegger of Ridott. As Nausner’s vehicle and Bruegger’s semi attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway, Nausner’s vehicle collided head-on with the vehicle driven by the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old’s vehicle then collided with the trailer of Bruegger’s semi and came to a rest in the roadway. Nausner’s vehicle slid into the north ditch. She was able to exit it before it started on fire.
x1071.com
Major Fire At Home in Darlington
The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena
According to a police report from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night (1/9) in Galena. The names of those involved have not been released yet. At approximately 11:02pm on...
Details released in fatal three car accident
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9. Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William […]
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
WIFR
Investigators: 14-year-old driver involved in fatal Galena crash
GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators have identified the five people involved in a fatal crash Monday night in Galena, Ill. Jo Daviess County deputies say Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, both of Galena, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the vehicle they were in was being driven by a 14-year-old boy, who was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints
A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
superhits106.com
3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man
A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
[UPDATE] Owner of Linn County Restaurant Damaged By Fire Has Been Arrested
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delhi Man Injured in Pickup Rollover
A Delhi man was injured in a pickup truck rollover on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Douglas Cornell was driving northbound on Pheasant Road shortly before midnight when he lost control on a curve. The pickup rolled onto its side, coming to rest in the middle of the road.
x1071.com
Hit & Run Case In Potosi Solved
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department solved a case of hit and run near Potosi Tuesday. A Deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a sign that appeared to have been struck during the early morning hours on East Street in Potosi. The Deputy responded and documented the crash scene photographing the vehicle parts that were left at the scene. Several hours later, the Deputy saw a vehicle with comparable damage to that of striking the sign. The Deputy contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, 21 year old Will Bierman of Potosi. Bierman reported that he had struck a deer weeks prior and that was what caused the damage to his car. Bierman continued to deny that he had struck the sign even after the deputy explained that the damage to his vehicle and parts left on scene were identical. After further investigation, Bierman eventually told the Deputy that he was northbound on Slazing Road when he reported to have fallen asleep and struck the sign between 2am and 3am. Bierman was cited for failing to maintain control, failure to notify police of an accident, and obstruction.
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. on December 30th for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, […]
Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City
ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation showed Bollant was traveling south...
Single Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County Leads To Fatality; Name Released
According to a police report today (Tuesday, January 10th) at 06:52am, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call relayed from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. They reported a single motor vehicle rollover crash with an injury in the 11,000 block of CTH H, just north of the intersection of Back Road, Town of Elk Grove, Lafayette County, WI.
x1071.com
Man Arrested for 8th Offense of OWI in Grant County
A man from Cassville was arrested for his 8th offense of OWI Tuesday. Just after 8pm Tuesday, an off-duty Police Chief from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department came upon a truck driven by 66 year old Richard Roethler of Cassville hung up on a bridge abutment on Irish Hollow Road in Waterloo Township. Roethler was spinning his tires trying to free the truck. The crash was reported to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded to the scene. Roethler was attempting to make the turn onto Irish Ridge Road from County Highway N. Roethler struck the bridge abutment and got hung up with his truck. After a brief investigation, Roethler was arrested for OWI–8th offense. Roethler was taken to the Grant County Jail.
WIFR
Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours. “In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals...
superhits106.com
Four Year Old From Platteville Injured In Crash in Dubuque
A 4 year old child from Platteville was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque. The 4 year old was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 26th Street. Police say 48 year old Jennifer Gibson of Dubuque was southbound on Central Avenue and was slowing for stopped traffic ahead of her when a southbound vehicle driven by 49 year old Craig Hefel of Holy Cross, Iowa, struck the rear of Gibson’s vehicle. The child was a passenger in Gibson’s vehicle. Hefel was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving while suspended.
