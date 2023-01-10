WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Antuan Parker. He was found guilty of the lesser offense of purposeful murder and also two counts of having weapons under disability, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated arson, gross abuse of a corpse and arson in the shooting death of Desirae Boss. His bond has been revoked.

WARREN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO