WYTV.com
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more. Josephine Steele, 52, is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, along with other traffic citations. First News is working to learn...
WFMJ.com
Third teenager arrested in connection to death of 14-year-old Youngstown boy
A third teenager has been arrested in connection to the death of Landon Lockhart. Youngstown Police Lt. Robert Gentile told 21 News that another 16-year-old was arrested and charged. The Lockhart case dates back to November 2021 when the 14-year-old went missing. During that time, local, state and federal resources...
Police asking for information after shots fired in Poland Twp.
A local police department is asking the public for information after a shots fired incident.
WFMJ.com
Suspect accused of breaking into coin machines at Masury, Mercer businesses
Brookfield Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing coins from vending and skill game machines in two counties. Omer Rotelli, 38, of Mercer, Pennsylvania was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Thursday on new charges of passing bad checks and receiving stolen property. Rotelli was already wanted for allegedly...
WYTV.com
Police networking nabs suspect accused in multiple thefts
BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It took police just 10 minutes to nab a theft suspect from Mercer after his picture was posted on Facebook. It wasn’t that hard tracking down 38-year-old Omer Rotelli, either, because of posts on social media accounts, according to police. Brookfield police started...
WFMJ.com
Struthers man faces prison time for shooting dog
A Struthers man, already in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County, has now entered a guilty plea in a separate case alleging that he led a dog into the woods and shot the animal. George Panno III, 29, pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to a...
cleveland19.com
2 men charged, 1 arrested in connection to 2020 murder in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police Wednesday morning charged two men and arrested one in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in 2020. The shooting happened at around 2:17 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020 in the 900 block of Raymond Street, according to a department press release. Police found...
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police
Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool nurse accused of stealing painkillers from Boardman nursing home patients
A grand jury has handed up an indictment accusing an East Liverpool nurse of stealing pain killers from two residents of a Boardman nursing home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday charged 45-year-old Vanessa Schreffler with theft of drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, and aggravated drug possession. A...
WFMJ.com
Warren Police investigate report of underweight baby
Warren Police and Trumbull County Children Services are investigating after medical experts reported finding an underweight infant. A social worker told police that a pediatrician sent a nearly 4-month-old baby boy to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman on Thursday. According to the police report, the child weighed 7 pounds...
Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
Columbiana police report finding drugs, gun during searches
Police seized suspected drugs, cash and a gun during two searches in Columbiana on Thursday.
Canton family wants more accountability after New Year's Eve police shooting
Family and friends paused to remember James Williams with a vigil in front of his Canton home on Friday, on what would have been his 48th birthday.
cleveland19.com
33-year-old man charged in the death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas charged a 33-year-old man in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. The Medina woman was missing from May 21, 2022 to May 25, 2022, when her body was discovered in a vacant Slavic Village home. According to the...
WYTV.com
Verdict reached in Warren murder trial
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Antuan Parker. He was found guilty of the lesser offense of purposeful murder and also two counts of having weapons under disability, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated arson, gross abuse of a corpse and arson in the shooting death of Desirae Boss. His bond has been revoked.
Barberton Police release video of officer shooting knife-wielding man
New video obtained by News 5 Friday shows what went down during a deadly altercation between a man armed with a knife in a confrontation with two Barberton police officers last month.
3 dead, 2 in critical condition after Cleveland shooting
Cleveland officers responded to a home on Mack Court after reports that several people in the home were shot, police sources confirmed to the I-Team.
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
WYTV.com
Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges. Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done...
