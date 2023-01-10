ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

WYTV.com

Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more. Josephine Steele, 52, is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, along with other traffic citations. First News is working to learn...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Police networking nabs suspect accused in multiple thefts

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It took police just 10 minutes to nab a theft suspect from Mercer after his picture was posted on Facebook. It wasn’t that hard tracking down 38-year-old Omer Rotelli, either, because of posts on social media accounts, according to police. Brookfield police started...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers man faces prison time for shooting dog

A Struthers man, already in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County, has now entered a guilty plea in a separate case alleging that he led a dog into the woods and shot the animal. George Panno III, 29, pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to a...
STRUTHERS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police

Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police investigate report of underweight baby

Warren Police and Trumbull County Children Services are investigating after medical experts reported finding an underweight infant. A social worker told police that a pediatrician sent a nearly 4-month-old baby boy to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman on Thursday. According to the police report, the child weighed 7 pounds...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Verdict reached in Warren murder trial

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Antuan Parker. He was found guilty of the lesser offense of purposeful murder and also two counts of having weapons under disability, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated arson, gross abuse of a corpse and arson in the shooting death of Desirae Boss. His bond has been revoked.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
NORTH CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges. Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

