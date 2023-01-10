ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Craig Daily Press

Craig OKs new RV park in Ridgeview subdivision

Craig City Council approved plans for a new RV park in Ridgeview subdivision that owners say will cater to tourists despite some concerns about traffic, long-term stays and the location of the park. Plans for the new RV park at the northeast corner of Wickes Avenue and Crescent Drive were...
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County Courthouse nears completion

The new Moffat County Courthouse is nearing completion, and county officials plan to discuss a move-in date soon. Roy Tipton, development service director for Moffat County, updated county commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 10, about the progress at the new courthouse. Tipton reported Tuesday that the courthouse construction at the former...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO

