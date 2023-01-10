Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Craig OKs new RV park in Ridgeview subdivision
Craig City Council approved plans for a new RV park in Ridgeview subdivision that owners say will cater to tourists despite some concerns about traffic, long-term stays and the location of the park. Plans for the new RV park at the northeast corner of Wickes Avenue and Crescent Drive were...
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County Courthouse nears completion
The new Moffat County Courthouse is nearing completion, and county officials plan to discuss a move-in date soon. Roy Tipton, development service director for Moffat County, updated county commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 10, about the progress at the new courthouse. Tipton reported Tuesday that the courthouse construction at the former...
