M. Night Shyamalan talks us through his Signs-like horror Knock at the Cabin

By Jamie Graham
 3 days ago

Twisty-turny storyteller M. Night Shyamalan is at it again with Knock At The Cabin, a woods-bound, home-invasion horror movie that morphs into something totally unexpected. In this month's Total Film , featuring Luther: The Fallen Sun on the cover, the modern-day master of suspense talks us through his process, revealing his secrets... but not those of his WTF movie. Here's a snippet of the conversation – and an exclusive image from the movie.

"Which of my other movies is Knock At The Cabin in the ballpark of? The closest, I think, is Signs , because both movies are confined, to some extent, and they’re both populated by such loveable families at the center of apocalyptic events. I do think that you fall in love with both of those families. You laugh with them, are scared for them. You feel connected.

"You know, the author of the book, Paul Tremblay, wrote it right around the time Trump was elected. He was feeling certain things about the world. It’s really interesting that maybe he wrote it then, and I’m making a different version of the story here. It’s a wonderful discussion that we’re all going to have when you watch the movie. Is humanity worth saving? Are we good? The human experiment – is this working? The story is about a girl [Kristen Cui] and her parents [Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge]. They’re vacationing and they answer the door to four strangers [Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn] who give them a terrible choice to make. I think the things that I’m drawn to when I think of my own ideas, or, in this case, an adaptation, it’s taking genres and then bending them in new ways, or changing genres from what you thought you were watching. That’s the fun of audiences, for me. They come in thinking they’re watching something, and it changes and moves.

"How much do we give away? That is always the conversation as I’m making something, and then when I’m talking to Universal, because they’ve released a lot of my movies recently, the last four or five. The conversation is: 'Hey, these are the things that are for the audience when they go to the movies, and these are the things that you can sell the movie on.'

"There are ‘cards-up’ high-concepts and ‘cards-down’ high-concepts that are in the movie. The ‘cards-down’ high-concepts are for the moviegoing experience. So we have those clear discussions, and even if the marketeers are going, 'Wow, if we took that cards-down thing, and just put it up...' I’ll be like, 'No, no, no. That’s not how we do it. You guys are part of the storytelling.'"

For much more from Shyamalan, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film when it his newsstands (real and digital) on Thursday, January 12. As well as Knock at the Cabin, the new issue features pieces on Luther: The Fallen Sun, Cocaine Bear, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, The Fabelmans, and much more.

Check out the covers below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01to8n_0k9hmxmp00

(Image credit: Netflix/Total Film)

If you’re a fan, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You’ll get the magazine before it’s in shops, and you’ll get exclusive subscriber-only covers, and with our latest offer you can save up to 59% on the cover price. Head to MagazinesDirect to find out more (Ts and Cs apply)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ui2FL_0k9hmxmp00

(Image credit: Total Film/Netflix/Paramount/Universal)

AdWeek

Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season

Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
theplaylist.net

‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda

Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
