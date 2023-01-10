CIRCLEVILLE - Inspiration might be coming to a local space as soon as next year as the Inspiriation Station Children's Museum has hit early fundraising goals and prepares for construction this summer.

The proposed project, called Inspiration Station, as a place where children up through age 15 could go, learn and participate in programming. It would be similar but not completely the same as the AHA! Children’s Museum in Lancaster and the Mighty Children’s Museum in Chillicothe.

Already on board were the Pickaway County Library who is providing the space for the museum and a $200,000 grant from Ohio’s Capital Budget bill. In addition several private citizens, families and business have donated to the cause.

“The Inspiration Station is a physical embodiment of the PCCF youth/education fund,” Jan Shannon, x, said. “It will be a community resource to stimulate imagination exploration in a safe environment by being a unique destination designed to enhance the physical, mental, and emotional growth of our community youth.”

The project is still in the fundraising and development phase with construction slated to begin this summer. The goal is to have the project open by the end of the end of the year or early in the spring of 2024.

Shannon said updates will be provided on the Inspiration Station website at www.inspirationstation.org and on the Facebook page at @InspirationStationPickaway.

Should the public wish to make additional donations, Shannon said they can be made through the Pickaway County Community Foundation at 770 N. Court Street, Circleville OH 43113 or online at www.inspirationstation.org.