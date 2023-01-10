Read full article on original website
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country
For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar
White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
Alton Brown's Egg Carton Hack Will Change The Way You Make Meatballs
This is not your Nonna's meatball. Celebrity Chef Alton Brown's version may resemble your grandmother's meatballs – a classic blend of ground beef, pork, and lamb with an egg thrown in – until you get to the cooking part. Brown, who hosted "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" on...
Pepsi Just Launched Starry To Replace Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist is pretty young to be retiring. But the 24-year-old soda has been permanently removed from shelves by parent brand PepsiCo, per Today. Apparently, since its launch in 1999, Sierra Mist has failed to gain sufficient headway against lemon-lime soda giant Sprite. That's not surprising considering Sprite carries more than 8% of the retail soda market. The real difference between 7Up and Sprite is sales — Sprite carried $6 billion in sales in 2021 alone. All three lemon-lime flavored sodas ranked among the top 10 most popular sodas in the U.S. in 2021, according to Newsweek, but 7Up and Sierra Mist fell behind in sales. 7Up cleared less than a billion and Sierra Mist, which came in as the 8th most popular soda nationwide, only cleared $1 billion in sales. While those numbers don't sound too bad, apparently the brand's share of the market was only one-tenth of 1% and had been on the decline over the past five years, per CNN.
We Tried Gordon Ramsay's New Times Square Restaurant. It's A One And Done
Gordon Ramsay is a cooking legend. That's why when we heard he was opening a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square, we were instantly curious. Fish and chips are not necessarily a common find in the United States, especially from a world-renowned British chef like Ramsay. The "Hell's Kitchen" host and judge doesn't necessarily hold back when it comes to reviewing dishes, so we won't either.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Balking At Texture Of Its Updated Mac And Cheese
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As we all know, Trader Joe's has many food items with cult followings, one of which is its mac and cheese. In fact, people love the stuff so much, we've even published a Trader Joe's mac and cheese copycat recipe.
Infusing Your Own Vodka At Home Is Easier Than It Sounds
If you're throwing a house party, you're going to need a lot of alcohol. Thankfully, the prep work isn't too extensive, so long as you know the best methods for maximizing your portion sizes. Per Mix that Drink, a beverage dispenser with a spout allows any cocktail to become a big batch. Though ice should be added at the last minute, the cocktails can be premixed up to a week before the get-together without losing flavor. There are many options when creating these beverages — you can easily mix your liquor of choice with soft drinks, fruit juice, and premixed selections from the liquor store.
The Troubling Sweetener Behind The First Ever Diet Soda
While they may originally have been targeted toward people dealing with diabetes, the artificially sweetened soft drinks that began appearing on American store shelves in the mid-20th century quickly found another group of eager consumers. Initially sold for diabetics in pharmacies, artificially sweetened sodas moved into grocery stores as people saw the drinks' potential as an aid to weight loss. Fast Company reports then-popular slim-waisted actress Kim Novak served as a celebrity spokesperson for No-Cal, the earliest artificially sweetened soft drink. Canada Dry also entered the market early with diet sodas known as Glamor.
Reddit Is Calling A Customer's Aldi Ground Sausage Nightmare Fuel
Known for its minimal-flair aesthetic and impressively low prices, Aldi has just been named the fastest-growing grocery chain in the United States for its third consecutive year (per Insider). The fast-rising supermarket relies on a barebones layout, minimal advertising, and avoiding big-name brands to keep its prices consistently low (per Insider). In recent years, its efforts have proved successful as The Sun just reported that Aldi is also the most affordable grocery store in the United States.
Why You Should Never Overcrowd A Pot Of Oil
As much as our waistlines don't like it, we simply cannot resist fried food, and every culture has its favorites. In the U.S., fried chicken, French fries, and donuts are popular fried indulgences, while vegetable tempura is a favorite in Japan. For a sweet ending to your meal, people in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America enjoy the cinnamon sugar-coated treat, churros and Italians celebrate spring with stuffed, battered, and fried zucchini flowers or blossoms. Although it's called by different names globally, beignets, zeppoles, jalebi, and Native American fry bread are all fried dough sweetened with powdered sugar or syrup. According to CNN, our cravings for crunchy fried food dates back to the ancient Mesopotamians who invented frying pans for their fried dishes.
Deluxe Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Chocolate chip cookies are arguably the easiest dessert if you're looking to please a crowd, making them a classic option to bake any time — even if you're going to eat every single one yourself. The recipe is constantly being reinvented because of its popularity and undebatable deliciousness. Still, Toll House cookies are a timeless version, and the first to set the stage for many other chocolate chip cookies to come. Named after the location where they were first baked, this decadent treat is a must-have in your baking repertoire (via Smithsonian Magazine).
Walmart Accidentally Delivered 30 Pounds Of Cheese To A Customer
Grocery shopping can feel like a chore worth abandoning. Seriously, who on earth enjoys battling the masses to gather their weekly haul, only to stand in line for what feels like an eternity? Especially, when the reward for all that effort is a synapse-jolting bill. Thanks to this miraculous age of modern technology and stiff competition among food retailers, you can now opt to forgo this onerous task and let a store employee do your shopping on your behalf.
Ooey Gooey S'mores Pie Recipe
Good desserts bring people together, whether it involves the actual preparation, or simply enjoying the sweet treats. S'mores certainly fit into both categories, since a big part of the experience involves the step-by-step process of making the dessert with other people. While that's a glorious way to spend an evening, realistically, it's not always possible to stop everything, and sit around a campfire.
What Is An 'Oyster Blade' Cut Of Steak?
Whether you're celebrating an anniversary, showing off for dinner guests, or looking for a hearty meal to fill up on after a long day, a steak cooked to perfection is a sure way to satisfy anyone's carnivorous cravings. When enjoyed in moderation, Healthline claims that beef offers a fair share of health benefits thanks to its makeup of "high-quality" protein, vitamins, and minerals, which can help boost athletic performance and reduce the risk of developing anemia.
The Ideal Honey-To-Corn Syrup Ratio For The Easiest Substitution
Corn syrup (and its more processed cousin, high-fructose corn syrup) is a sweetener derived from corn that can be found in products labeled "natural" in America, according to The Atlantic. However the process behind its creation would make your head spin. When you head to the store for a bottle of Karo syrup, you don't think much about the long journey it makes from corn kernel to supermarket shelf. It's also a fairly modern product, first manufactured in 1866 per World Food History.
Aldi's Toasted Sesame Oil Is Once Again Being Cherished By Customers
Whether for frying, sautéing, or marinating, choosing the right type of oil can make a big difference in the flavor and texture of your food. While olive oil is among the most popular oils in cooking, there are other great options depending on your needs and preferences. Take sesame oil, for instance. Made from raw sesame seeds, it has a nuttier flavor than other oils and is particularly common in Asian cuisine like stir fries and fried rice. It also has health benefits. Sesame oil is high in antioxidants and heart-healthy unsaturated fats and can reduce inflammation and stabilize blood sugar (via Healthline).
We Tried Krispy Kreme's Biscoff Doughnuts And Didn't Leave A Single Crumb In The Box
It's a new year, so what better way to kick off this season than with a new collaboration with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts? This week, Krispy Kreme launched a first-class partnership with Lotus Biscoff for the first time ever in the United States. The collection combines the unique flavors of both brands to bake up three new doughnuts that will take fans on a sweetness rollercoaster. Imagine Krispy Kreme's Original Glaze doughnuts combined with Lotus Biscoff's Cookies and Cookie Butter, known for its sweet, caramelized cookie taste.
Can You Add Unlimited Veggies To A Subway Salad?
Although the world knows Subway best for its sandwiches, that's not the only thing the chain has on its menu. In fact, some of the most-coveted items on the Subway menu are the sandwich artists' pizzas and salads. While the pizzas are sadly only available at select locations — and even then, not all the time — you can order a salad at most Subway locations.
