UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Don’t Miss The 2023 Belfast Ice Festival In February
Join the party in Downtown Belfast February 24th– 26th, 2023 for the weekend. It's a safe and fun way to get out of the house this winter and you can check out the State of Maine Ice Carving Championship. Come take a walk and visit the ice sculptures that...
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
Bangor’s “Blue Sky Lounge” To Ramp Up Saturday Dance Nights
There was a time when Bangor had more than its share of options for those who wished to dance. That time has passed, and with the recent closing of the latest dance space, Half-Acre on Harlow St. there aren't many places left for those who want to shake a leg.
Former Old Town Man Turning 100
You may remember Paul Dumont, who lived in Old Town and Milford for many years. He worked at the Old Town Post Office. He now lives in Arizona and is approaching his 100th birthday in March. His secret to such a long life may well be that he has a...
How Many Street Lights do You Think There Are in Bangor?
I grew up in a time when street lights were everything. As children of the 70s and 80s, street lights were always the beacon signaling the end of your day. Maybe it's still the same, but when I was a kid, the street lights were the surefire sign that you had to be home. If my butt wasn't walking in the door when they came on, you better bet my mom was on the back porch hollering my name in a way that only a parent seems capable of.
Billy Joel + Stevie Knicks Are Not Coming to Bangor June 20
Waterfront Concerts is warning of yet another scam involving their Bangor venue. Yet another scam is working it's way around social media. An event is claiming that Billy Joel and Stevie Knicks are co-headlining a show at Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 20. According to Maine Savings Amphitheater, this is yet another scam.
Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries
A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
Enjoy Some Fire & Ice In Old Town, And Help A Good Cause, too.
Rather than make complaints about the cold, folks in Old Town plan to celebrate it, and try and do something about it!. Old Town's Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach invites you to mark your calendars for Old Town's first-ever "Fire & Ice" event, Saturday, January 21st. According...
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
Beauty Supply Store To Open Second Shop Outside Of Bangor Mall On Stillwater
Good news for those who love to smell and feel good; Bangor's getting another Bath & Body Works store. This will be the second Bath & Body Works store in Bangor for the company. The original store has been located inside the Bangor Mall for years. The new shop will...
2 Earthquakes in as Many Days WNW of Millinocket
The first two earthquakes in Maine in 2023 have occurred on January 6 and 7 West-Northwest of Millinocket. The first registering 1.8 on the Richter Scale occurred on Friday, January 6 at 4:16 a.m., according to data from the United States Geological Survey. Then yesterday, there was another, registering 1.6...
Bangor Police Say 2 People Found Dead in a G Street Home
Bangor Police say a man and woman were found deceased inside a G Street home. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police responded to a domestic situation on G Street, which is in Birch Hill Estates, off Bomarc Road in Bangor at about 10:30 Thursday morning. Negotiators were on the scene, as well as members of the Bangor Police Department's Special Response Team and operators for their robots. At first, the officers tried to make contact with the people inside the home.
Rod Stewart + Cheap Trick Announce New Hampshire Show
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will once again hit the road together. The summer trek features a stop just shy of Maine. They're back at it. Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will hit the road again this summer. The trek includes a stop in Gilford, New Hampshire, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The show is set for August 28, 2023.
Police Release Identities, Cause-of-Death in Bangor Murder-Suicide
Earlier this week we brought you the news that two bodies were found in a residence on G Street in the area of Birch Hill Estates on Thursday morning. Members of the Crisis Negotiation and Special Response Teams spent several hours at the scene of what was initially called an incident of domestic violence. When they could not get the occupants of the building to answer, they send a police robot in, and that's when they discovered someone they believed was injured. Upon further investigation, 2 bodies were recovered.
Bangor Police Arrest a Brewer Man for Robbery, Woman is at Large
A Brewer man was arrested in Bangor on multiple charges and a Brewer woman remains at large. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident began when a 40-year-old man wearing only boxer shorts flagged down an officer who was driving by. He told the officer that he had been robbed while inside a residence on Center Street. Because of that report, Bangor Police Detectives and the Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at the Center Street address.
One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder
Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
Bangor Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Local Woman In Abdomen
A man from Bangor is behind bars, charged with aggravated assault, stemming from an incident on Ohio Street earlier today. According to Det. Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to 49 Ohio Street for a report that someone had been stabbed. "The caller reported that...
Comments / 0