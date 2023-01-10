Read full article on original website
That one dude
4d ago
Animal abuse, especially to this extent should be a felony and they should get more than probation and a slap on the wrist.
ShelzeStudios
4d ago
The amount of abuse towards those animals, is staggering. My wish is she receives the same treatment while serving a (hopefully) max sentence.
Related
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
KATU.com
Portland Police adds new tools to combat spiking fentanyl use
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police said as they track overdose deaths, they're increasingly worried about fentanyl use. Lieutenant Christopher Lindsey said PPB responded to just over 80 overdose deaths in 2020, 135 in 2021, then 156 last year. He expects those numbers to climb as his team wraps up the 2022 report.
kptv.com
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
Plaid Pantry clerk avoids getting shot during robbery
A Plaid Pantry clerk narrowly avoided being shot when more than one person robbed the convenience store in SE Portland at gunpoint.
Co-founder of ‘dangerous’ Portland pet rescue Woofin Palooza gets state probation, but federal prison time expected
The former co-owner of a dysfunctional Portland pet rescue organization that siphoned cash from customers and concealed the ailing condition of the animals up for adoption was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation in state court. Multnomah County Circuit Judge David Rees approved the plea deal after a deputy...
Channel 6000
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Portland businesses
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Multnomah County Friday after he was found guilty of breaking into two Portland businesses and stealing tens of thousands of dollars, the district attorney’s office said.
Clark County deputy won’t be charged in shooting death of Officer Sahota
The Clark County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that deputy John Feller will not be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
Deputy who killed Vancouver officer Donald Sahota won't be criminally charged, prosecutor says
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a Vancouver police officer in a case of mistaken identity nearly one year ago will not face criminal charges, according to a memo from the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released Thursday. Deputy John Feller was one...
KATU.com
Arrest made in December shooting that left man seriously wounded
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 32-year-old man Thursday and seized a gun in connection to a shooting from December that left a man seriously wounded. Police said they served a search warrant at a house near Southeast 68th Avenue and Mitchell Street. Cody Ochs was arrested and multiple guns were found, including one believed to have been used in the Dec. 12 shooting.
Former employees at Multnomah County Animal Services allege animal neglect
PORTLAND, Oregon — Former employees of Multnomah County Animal Services are shedding light on what they call systemic animal neglect at the shelter. "I don't think I went a single day without crying," said Kayla Popper, a former animal care technician with Multnomah County Animal Services. She quit her job in November after one year.
KGW
Vancouver teacher pleads not guilty after being accused of sending explicit texts to student
Shelley Leatherwood, 45, appeared in court Friday and entered into a not guilty plea. She remains on administrative leave.
US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, husband hit by car after Portland event Friday: spokesperson
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were hit by a car Friday night in Portland, according to Bonamici's Communications Director Natalie Crofts.
kezi.com
Driver in DUII incident that killed 4 sentenced to more than 25 years in prison
SALEM, Ore. -- A man who crashed his car into a homeless encampment while drunk back in March, killing four people and injuring two, has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for his role in the crash, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said. According to...
kptv.com
60-year-old man ‘pistol-whipped,’ shot victim 3 times in SE Portland: D.A.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A 60-year-old man has been arraigned for attempted murder after an incident in Southeast Portland on Jan. 1, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say Parrish Riggins, 60, got into a physical altercation Jan. 1 outside of the Max Mart...
Man convicted after 18-month-old boy assaulted, tests positive for meth
A Tigard man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after an 18-month-old boy in his care endured "very violent and repetitive blows" and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
KATU.com
Governor Kotek joined SOLVE volunteers to pick up trash around Ventura Park in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek, along with other community members gathered at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland for a SOLVE community cleanup event Saturday morning. Despite rainy conditions, the new Oregon governor helped pick up trash at the park with SOLVE volunteers and SOLVE CEO Kris Carico. “We’re...
kptv.com
Found: Portland woman has Kia stolen with sentimental items inside
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An observant viewer found and reported a stolen car on Saturday, after FOX 12 highlighted the story of a woman who lost precious memorabilia along with her vehicle on Wednesday in NE Portland while she was at work. The viewer said the car was damaged and...
Drunk driver sentenced to 25 years after killing 4 in Salem homeless camp crash
A drunk driver will serve 25 years after causing the death of four people.
‘They don’t do anything:’ Family still looking for shelter 2 days after being shot
More than two days after an uncle and his 11-year-old niece were shot, the family tells KOIN 6 News they are still working to find shelter after being turned away by a hotel they were told Multnomah County had secured for them.
