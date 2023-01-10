ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 4

That one dude
4d ago

Animal abuse, especially to this extent should be a felony and they should get more than probation and a slap on the wrist.

Reply
6
ShelzeStudios
4d ago

The amount of abuse towards those animals, is staggering. My wish is she receives the same treatment while serving a (hopefully) max sentence.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Portland Police adds new tools to combat spiking fentanyl use

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police said as they track overdose deaths, they're increasingly worried about fentanyl use. Lieutenant Christopher Lindsey said PPB responded to just over 80 overdose deaths in 2020, 135 in 2021, then 156 last year. He expects those numbers to climb as his team wraps up the 2022 report.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Arrest made in December shooting that left man seriously wounded

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 32-year-old man Thursday and seized a gun in connection to a shooting from December that left a man seriously wounded. Police said they served a search warrant at a house near Southeast 68th Avenue and Mitchell Street. Cody Ochs was arrested and multiple guns were found, including one believed to have been used in the Dec. 12 shooting.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy