The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
wunc.org
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
WCNC
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
kiss951.com
10 Largest Food Chains in North Carolina in 2023
Ever thought about the number of food chains that we have right here in North Carolina? I know I will pass a spot and see another location a block down the road. North Carolina has tons of food chains that take over every block around just for you to enjoy.
kiss951.com
Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023
This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina High Country Prepares For A Snowy Weekend
The North Carolina high country is preparing for what could be a snowy weekend. And I don’t think there will be any complaints from ski resorts in the area. According to Channel 9, road crews have been out and are preparing for what could become a high volume of the frozen stuff.
country1037fm.com
Here Is Why A Popular Charlotte, North Carolina Steakhouse Got A “B” From Health Inspector
For the record, I have been here several times and it was delicious. Here is why a popular Charlotte, North Carolina steakhouse got a “b” rating from the Mecklenburg County health department. Morton’s The Steakhouse at 227 West Trade Street in Charlotte got the less than favorable rating...
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
kiss951.com
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
kiss951.com
Beware: Scammers Targeting North Carolina Drivers
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.
country1037fm.com
US News Top Family Vacations Include North Carolina Beach Destination
It’s about that time, to start planning your summer trips. Not sure where you want to head this year? Well, the folks at US News and World Report ranked the top 20 best family vacations in the US and the list includes somewhere in North Carolina. With the help of reader votes and expert opinions, U.S. News compiled this list of travel destinations that offer reasonable rates and activities the whole family can enjoy. These places are all great options to choose from when looking for a getaway. I’ve been lucky enough to go to half of the destinations they included. And most of these trips were when I was a kid myself. So I can vouch that they are kid approved.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon
Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
progressivegrocer.com
Lowes Foods Readies 5 New Locations Across the Carolinas
Lowes Foods is expanding its footprint in the Carolinas over the next several years with the addition of five new locations. The Winston Salem, N.C.-based grocer will open a store in Pittsboro, N.C., later this year, with other locations to follow in Concord and Kannapolis, N.C., and Aiken and Indian Land, S.C.
