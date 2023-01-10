Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: WR Zavier Betts reportedly returning to teamThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Nebraska 76-67, continue undefeated seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOWT
Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
WOWT
Nebraska law enforcement continues to bust fentanyl transports
WOWT
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen picks Nebraska’s US senator; one Republican says, ‘It smells bad’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to announce former Sen. Ben Sasse’s replacement Thursday morning. UPDATE: Pillen picks former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill vacant Senate seat. We’ve known from the start that former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was in the running, and earlier...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol says seizing fentanyl a priority
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska law enforcement has been busy seizing fentanyl as it continues to sweep its way across the country. In the last week, two Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with NSP says he thinks...
WOWT
Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
WOWT
More than 50 new bills, constitutional amendments discussed in Lincoln
WOWT
New Nebraska History specialty license plates available
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new specialty license plate that features “The Good Life” message and supports History Nebraska is now available for Nebraska drivers. The design of the plates mirrors the “Good Life” signs that welcome drivers to the State. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”
WOWT
Omaha church in need of new furnaces
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 13
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 13. 6. Shotty contractor leaves behind work that doesn’t meet code. A Bellevue family was left tearing out new drywall after the original contractor left...
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska football is continuing to add to its staff, as Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is working to hire UIL executive director Susan Elza as Nebraska’s Chief of Staff. This was first reported by Football Scoop.com’s Zach Barnett.
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
WOWT
Pillen talks about Nebraska Senate appointment candidates
The rules committee of the Nebraska Legislature is meeting to discuss a proposed 55 rule changes. Gov. Jim Pillen has officially appointed Pete Ricketts to fill the Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse. Pillen addresses rumors of Senate appointment 'backroom dealings'. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addresses...
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa
A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
