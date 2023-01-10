Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for Aggravated Child Molestation and More in Northwest Georgia
Ryan Bruce Brannon, age 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he engaged in online conversations of a sexual nature with someone he thought to be under the age of 16. Police added that Brannon requested the child send him nude photographs during the conversation. He was...
Summer Summerford Sworn In as New District Attorney Friday
Cherokee County and DeKalb County officially have a new District Attorney. Summer Summerford was sworn-in Friday morning (January 13th), filling some very big shoes as she takes over for Mike O’Dell, who has been in the DA’s office since ’81; he was appointed District Attorney in 1996 and won the 1998 Election, serving the area ever since. O’Dell chose not to run again in the latest election, opting instead to retire – which led to a visit to the Summerford home.
Rome Woman Accused of Stealing Bank Deposits
A Rome woman is accused of stealing three bank deposits from Krystal on Turner McCall Boulevard. According to Floyd County Jail records, 35-year-old Britni Shae Roberson took a deposit for $1,043 on Dec. 1st, and another in the amount of $1,080 on Dec. 4th. A third deposit of $1,666 was taken on Dec. 6th. She then failed to deliver the deposits to the bank.
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Swearing In of Sheriff Jeff Shaver and New District Attorney Summer Summerford
The Cherokee County Court House welcomed a standing room only crowd of friends, family members and well-wishers to the Official Swearing-In Ceremonies for Sheriff Jeff Shaver and new District Attorney Summer McWhorter Summerford early Friday. Summerford replaces long-time DA Mike O’Dell, who chose not to run for re-election, with Sheriff...
Jan 11, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Oxford Police Seek Information on Theft Cases
Oxford, AL – The Oxford Police Department has requested information through their facebook page on two theft cases. For the most recent the Oxford Police Department would like help to identify the subject in the still images below. They are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft. If you recognize the individual in these still […]
Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder
30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
11 arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County
Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.
Jackson County investigators searching for alleged suspect involved in early morning deadly shooting
Families mourn loved ones lost in Saturday night's shooting. Anonymous donor offering $10k to find suspect in Andrew Gilliam's murder. Anonymous donor offering $10k to find suspect in Andrew Gilliam's murder. Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s...
Searches Recently Conducted at Schools as Part of Safety Program
School Resource Officers (SRO’s) and school administrators were assisted by K-9’s from the Sheriff’s Office, Leesburg Police Department, and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in conducting searches at schools recently. These searches are important in keeping our schools, faculty, staff and students safe. K-9’s searched lockers and...
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia
Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
Man reported missing, endangered in Jackson County
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating James "Jamie" Hart. Hart was last seen sometime between Dec. 15 and 18 in Flat Rock, according to the sheriff's office. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, who is about 5...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday
ARMUCHEE, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Maddy Dempsey was last seen Sunday in Armuchee. Maddy, 16, has shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue...
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
Special Weather Statement: High Wind and Hail Possible for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville until 10:45 AM CST today. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ALZ008-010-121645- Marshall AL-DeKalb AL- 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marshall and southwestern DeKalb Counties through 1045 AM CST... At 1018 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McLarty, or 12 miles southwest of Albertville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Douglas, Lakeview, High Point and Skirum. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for northeastern Alabama. && LAT...LON 3424 8584 3422 8585 3420 8594 3420 8611 3419 8611 3418 8619 3412 8627 3411 8632 3421 8642 3426 8645 3450 8595 3426 8581 3424 8581 TIME...MOT...LOC 1618Z 245DEG 48KT 3416 8638 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
GSCC – “How to Get Free Money: Transfer Scholarships”
“How to Get Free Money: Transfer Scholarships”. Gadsden, Ala.—Gadsden State Community College is hosting Student Success Workshops from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 17 at the Ayers Campus and Gadsden State Cherokee and Jan. 18 in Allen Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus. “How to Get Free Money: Transfer Scholarships” is designed for students planning to transfer to a four-year university. Representatives from colleges will be available to answer questions and provide prospective students with information on scholarships, financial aid and housing. The workshops are free and sponsored by the Advising and Retention Center.
