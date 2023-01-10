Latest framework aims to help medical device companies better meet patient needs and priorities. The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) has released a new framework that provides U.S. medical device companies with a systematic approach to patient-focused clinical trial design. The Science of Patient Input (SPI), with the help of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), patient advocacy groups, and the medical device industry, developed the approach so that studies used to evaluate medical devices can better align with patients’ interests.

