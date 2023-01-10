Read full article on original website
mpo-mag.com
MTD Group's DropSafe Sicura Passive Safety Needle Gains FDA Nod
DropSafe Sicura is protected by a transparent shield that automatically locks following injection. MTD Group has earned U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its DropSafe Sicura passive safety needle for intramuscular and subcutaneous injection of vaccines and other medicines. Safety needles are used to avoid the risk of...
mpo-mag.com
MDIC Debuts New Approach to Clinical Trial Design
Latest framework aims to help medical device companies better meet patient needs and priorities. The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) has released a new framework that provides U.S. medical device companies with a systematic approach to patient-focused clinical trial design. The Science of Patient Input (SPI), with the help of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), patient advocacy groups, and the medical device industry, developed the approach so that studies used to evaluate medical devices can better align with patients’ interests.
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Albuterol/Budesonide as First-in-Class Asthma Rescue Treatment
The medication was approved for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction and to reduce the risk of exacerbations in people with asthma aged 18 years and older. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved albuterol/budesonide (Airsupra), formerly known as PT027, for...
scitechdaily.com
What Is the Best Blood Thinner for Minimizing Bleeding Risk?
In a recent study led by University College London (UCL) researchers, a large-scale comparison of direct oral anticoagulants (blood thinners) commonly recommended for irregular heartbeats has revealed the medication with the lowest risk of bleeding. According to the study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, apixaban, one of...
Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment
Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
MedicalXpress
How inflammation in COVID-19 alters the smallest vessels in the heart
Severe courses of COVID-19 infection not only impair lung function, but can also cause life-threatening consequences for the heart. The spectrum ranges from acute inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) to chronic restriction of the heart's pumping function. The basic patterns of damage have not yet been completely proven. An...
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib): Ablation surgery may be more effective than drugs
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is a cardiovascular condition that causes an irregular and often rapid heartbeat. The episodes of atrial fibrillation tend to increase in duration and frequency over time, and disease progression is associated with an increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events. Treatments for atrial fibrillation include antiarrhythmic medications and...
infomeddnews.com
Peripheral Neuropathy: What Treatments Are Available?
Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. The result is weakness, pain, and loss of sensation often in the hands and feet. Peripheral damage often causes problems in vital organs in the digestive and circulatory systems. People develop peripheral neuropathy after traumatic injuries,...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Study finds formulations of dexamethasone implant offers sustained visual improvement and decreased retinal thickening in CRVO and BRVO
A phase 2 study1 of the ORION-1 (AR-1105, Aerie Pharmaceuticals) dexamethasone implant indicated that 2 formulations of the implants with different profiles for releasing the steroid successfully improved vision and decreased retinal thickening due to macular edema in patients with branch or central retinal vein occlusion, according to Michael Singer, MD, lead author of the study. He is from Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates, San Antonio, Texas.
reviewofoptometry.com
Fibromyalgia Signs Visible in Retina
Spectralis OCT was able to effectively differentiate between healthy patients and those with FM. Photo: Wikimedia Commons. Click image to enlarge. Editor’s Note: As part of our “Year in Review” retrospective, we’ve selected the top 30 news stories of the year and are re-sharing them as we close out 2022. Follow along as we count down to number 1!
mpo-mag.com
Medcura Earns Breakthrough Status for LifeGel Absorbable Surgical Hemostat
Medcura’s formulation was designed not to swell on application. Medcura, a company focused on improving surgical bleeding management, has gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough status for its LifeGel absorbable surgical hemostat. According to the company, LifeGel is the first and only hemostatic agent to receive Breakthrough...
FDA Approves Lunsumio for Treatment of Follicular Lymphoma
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 22 granted approval of mosunetuzumab (Lunsumio) for the treatment of adults with advanced follicular lymphoma. This is the first bispecific antibody, a type of immunotherapy, approved to treat any type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The drug is approved to treat patients whose follicular lymphoma has returned or worsened despite at least two earlier treatments.
If You’re Looking to Quit Tobacco or Nicotine, This May Help
Are you or a loved one thinking about quitting tobacco or nicotine products? Maybe you already start a program as your New Year’s resolution. We all know quitting is incredibly difficult, but there are many tobacco and nicotine cessation programs to help you quit. Some of them are even free!
mpo-mag.com
Olympus Issued 2 FDA Warning Letters
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued two warning letters to endoscope maker Olympus Medical Systems and its subsidiary Aizu Olympus Co. after facility inspections. The warning letters concern violations in medical device reporting (MDR) requirements and quality system regulations for endoscopes and endoscope accessories, including surgical and...
mpo-mag.com
Opticyte Gets Breakthrough Nod for Cell O2 Patient Monitor for Organ Failure
Leverages noninvasive optical spectroscopy tech to measure and spot systemic low oxygen levels inside cells. Medical device start-up Opticyte has gained breakthrough status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Cell O2 patient monitor, which provides real-time, continuous monitoring of those at risk for organ failure. Cell...
mpo-mag.com
GE HealthCare to Buy IMACTIS to Boost Interventional Guidance
GE HealthCare has entered a deal to acquire IMACTIS, a company focused on computed tomography (CT) interventional guidance across a variety of care areas. IMANCTIS is a France-based company founded in 2009 and created CT-Navigation, an ergonomic universal tool providing stereotactic needle guidance to enable intuitive pre-planning and continuous control throughout a range of procedures.
massdevice.com
Inari Medical enrolls first patient in ClotTriever system trial for treating deep vein thrombosis
Inari Medical (Nasdaq:NARI) today announced that it enrolled the first patient in its Defiance trial for evaluating the ClotTriever system. In August 2022, Inari Medical announced the launch of its Defiance trial for comparing ClotTriever to anticoagulation. Those enrolled in the trial (300 patients total) only have iliofemoral deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The trial spans 60 centers around the world.
Medical News Today
Endometriosis: Cellular mapping study could lead to new treatments
Endometriosis affects roughly 10% of people who menstruate. In endometriosis, tissue similar to the uterine lining grows elsewhere in the body, causing painful, heavy periods, abdominal and pelvic pain, and a range of other symptoms. More research is needed for this condition for which there is still no cure, diagnosis...
