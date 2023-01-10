Read full article on original website
bellefontaine.k12.oh.us
BCS awarded 13 grants promoting education
Bellefontaine City Schools has been awarded 13 Dedicated Teacher Grants for the ’22-’23 school year. The grants are managed by the Logan County Education Foundation. Here is a list of the grants along with the BCS educator’s name and respective building. Cathy Wiley Enrichment Grant – Katie...
bellefontaine.k12.oh.us
Buffkin named Tribe Member of the Week
Bellefontaine City Schools is proud to announce its Thursday Tribe Member of the Week. Katie Buffkin is this week’s recipient. Years of experience: I’ve been the district nurse since 2007. I became the varsity softball coach in 2009. Why you love being a Chieftain: It is about having...
bellefontaine.k12.oh.us
Wall of Fame ceremony set for Tuesday night
Six area students will be added to the Wall of Fame at Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Bellefontaine on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:30 p.m. Four students from Bellefontaine City Schools and two students from Calvary Christian will be honored during the ceremony at the restaurant. The inductees have...
Ohio wildlife agency appoints first female district manager
The Ohio Division of Wildlife has appointed its first female district manager.
Urbana Citizen
Jordan’s Auto & Towing cuts ribbon
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 for Jordan’s Auto & Towing. Jordan’s offers towing and recovery, ATV & motorcycle repairs, automotive detailing, and all automotive work including diesel. The office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located at 1100 N. Main St. Urbana. The phone number is 937-653-AUTO. Pictured left to right are: Gary Weaver, Shane Carter (Shop Manager), Rayan Clayton, Max Jordan Jr (ATV/Motorcycle Mechanic), Chandler Jordan (Owner), Michael Nitchman, Nick Redavide and Chris Phelps.
wyso.org
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
unioncountydailydigital.com
What To Do With The ADUs?
They are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs for short, and it was this subject that consumed the best part of a two-hour Marysville City Council meeting Monday. ADUs are just as described, additional housing units – which can be either attached or detached from a single-family home – inside the city limits. While there are a number of ADUs in use in the city right now, the Marysville City Council is seeking to codify their existence. New ADUs will have to meet certain standards to include matching architectural styles, living space minimums and maximums, height requirements and so on. As of now, the City of Marysville has no standard code for the use of ADUs and two ordinances that were before Council Monday for second readings and public hearings would regulate their construction and use. ADUs that are already in use will be grandfathered in; the legislation will mostly affect only new construction.
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
hometownstations.com
December calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 290 calls for service in the month of December, bringing the total to 4021 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of December and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
columbusmonthly.com
Why Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day and Wife Nina Champion Mental Health
It’s common to describe Ryan Day as a “champion.”. After all, the Ohio State head football coach has racked up an impressive record since assuming his current role in 2019: two Big Ten championships, two College Football Playoff appearances, coaching 12 first-team All-Americans and four Heisman Trophy finalists. But even with those accomplishments, perhaps Day’s most important achievement has nothing to do with rankings and Saturday afternoon games. Instead, it’s about a hidden, off-the-field health crisis and what he’s done to raise awareness of it—first with the young men he coaches, and now with the wider Central Ohio community (and beyond).
dayton.com
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
cwcolumbus.com
Two injured in Logan County crash
LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for injuries following an accident in Logan County. Around 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, a motorist driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 and was struck by a sedan driven by a 16-year-old. Both were taken to area hospitals.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Huber Heights, other Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
2 dead following Butler Township crash
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office was called to a crash at a Butler Twp. intersection Wednesday evening.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/27/2023
The auction starts on January 27, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 4 property auctions:. Property Address:11358 REED ROAD, VERSAILLES, 45380. Property Address:524 EAST FIFTH STREET, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00437 (0) Parcel ID:F27221227020310800. Property Address:127 WEST HARMON DRIVE, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$88,000.00. Opening Bid:$58,666.67. Deposit...
Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Indiana
MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man was arrested at gunpoint by authorities in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday incident. Womack allegedly […]
WLWT 5
Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
