Related
Brad Marchand Adds To Point-Tally With Patrice Bergeron Assist
The Boston Bruins have one rule: don’t lose twice. The Black and Gold stay true to their cardinal rule following up Thursday’s home loss with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and...
Brad Marchand Back In Peak Form Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Maple Leafs
Brad Marchand has been proving that he’s finally back and better than ever. Marchand and the Boston Bruins look to get back in the win column at home as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to TD Garden after their first regulation loss in Boston Thursday night. The B’s...
Mark Stone Will Miss Time for the Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone will be out of the lineup for at least a week for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Golden Knights’ official website reports. This is just awful news for the Golden Knights. After a slow start to the season, Stone had turned it around over the past month, and now they have lost him once again. The knock on Stone throughout his career has been that when on the ice, he’s one of the better players in the game, but one of his best abilities is not always availability.
Why Jim Montgomery Views Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs As ‘Bigger’ Game
Most coaches don’t like to build up one game as bigger than the next. It’s just one in a stack of 82. But Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery did the exact opposite Friday, elevating Boston’s matchup with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, who are in second place behind the B’s in the Atlantic Division, on Saturday at TD Garden.
Bruins Wrap: Matt Grzelcyk Plays Hero, Boston Tops Rival Maple Leafs
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins still haven’t lost two games in a row all season as they bounced back from a defeat with an impressive and thrilling 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 33-5-4, including...
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal
Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
Celtics ‘Happy’ Payton Pritchard Taking Advantage Of Opportunities
Payton Pritchard’s third season with the Boston Celtics has been defined by diminished minutes and an inconsistent role. That hasn’t stop him from contributing whenever his number is called, however. Such was the case Thursday night in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The Celtics’...
Linus Ullmark Sends Maple Leafs Home With Loss To Bruins
Linus Ullmark once again made his case for the Vezina Trophy with some highlight-worthy saves against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ullmark made 18 saves in the Boston Bruins’ electric back-and-forth victory over the Maple Leafs Saturday night. Following a disappointing regulation loss for the B’s at home, this win...
Why Tomas Nosek Pushed Through Injury To Play For Bruins
Boston Bruins forward Tomas Nosek understands the easiest way to be out of the lineup is to not be available to play. So even after Nosek suffered an upper-body injury that caused him to miss two games leading up to the Winter Classic, he made his way back onto the ice probably sooner than he should have.
Cookie Monster Remarks On Celtics’ Jayson Tatum’s Postgame Fit
Jayson Tatum’s star power has grown this season, and he has grabbed the attention from everyone, including those on Sesame Street. The Boston Celtics star is not one to shy away from bold fashion choices — even calling out his teammates for their fits — and Monday night was no exception. After a win over the Chicago Bulls, Tatum showed up to his postgame news conference wearing a blue fur coat.
NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Picks
Two Pacific division rivals are set to collide tonight from T-Mobile Arena, with the Edmonton Oilers paying a visit to the Vegas Golden Knights. Edmonton Oilers (+116) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (-140) Total: 6.5 (O-120, U-102) The Oilers are set to take the ice for the second consecutive night after...
Watch Auston Matthews Seamless Game-Tying Goal Vs. Bruins
The Toronto Maple Leafs may have fallen to the Boston Bruins in the last two minutes of the third period, but Auston Matthews potted an impressive goal during the contest. Matthews’ game-tying goal in the third period was his 21st of the season. While the 2022 Hart Trophy winner...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to get back in the win column Saturday night when they welcome the Maple Leafs to town. Boston is coming off its first regulation loss at TD Garden, while Toronto has won three of its last four games. The Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins in their first...
Bruins Need To Bring A-Game To Snap Maple Leafs Win Streak
It’s an Original Six matchup in Boston Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs head down south to extend their four-game win streak over the Boston Bruins. The Black and Gold look to flip the script following their first home regulation loss Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken with a win against the Leafs.
Bruins Wrap: Kraken Hand Boston First Home Regulation Loss Of Season
Only one streak stayed alive Thursday night as the Seattle Kraken won their seventh consecutive game by defeating the Boston Bruins, 3-0, at TD Garden. It was Boston’s first loss in regulation on home ice this season. The setback also snapped the Bruins’ 14-point game point streak as they...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Acknowledges Derrick White’s ‘Selfless’ Play
The Boston Celtics weren’t short of dispersed contribution during their win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, which notched the team’s fifth consecutive. While Boston took the floor without Jaylen Brown, who was sidelined with right adductor tightness, and Al Horford, the Celtics showed they were up for the challenge tasked at hand. As they’ve done on several occasions this season, Boston displayed its next-man-up mentality against a worthy Eastern Conference foe.
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins Expected to Return and Start Saturday vs. Red Wings
Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start Saturday for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jack Svoboda of JacketsInsider reports. Merzlikins missed the game Thursday for the Blue Jackets due to an illness. While he is expected to start versus the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, if the team decided to give him another day off, then Joonas Korpisalo would be between the pipes.
Why Bruins Had ‘Empty Feeling’ After Shutout Loss To Kraken
The Bruins all felt a type of way after their loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, and it carried over into Friday’s practice. Boston fell 3-0 for its first loss of 2023 and first regulation loss on home ice. The Kraken, who went into Thursday’s matchup having won their lost six games, proved to be too much for a mentally fatigued Bruins team.
NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Kings Game Picks
Two teams entering this matchup on winning streaks are set to collide tonight, with the New Jersey Devils visiting the Los Angeles Kings. New Jersey Devils (-105) vs. Los Angeles Kings (-115) Total: 6.5 (O-105, U-115) A rematch of the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals is set to go down tonight,...
Oilers' Stuart Skinner may not Return Saturday vs. Golden Knights
Stuart Skinner may not return to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports. Skinner has been away from the team since earlier in the week as his wife is about to give birth. As of Friday evening, the Skinners are still waiting for their child to arrive, so it seems unlikely that the netminder would make it back in time for the Oilers’ game Saturday versus the Vegas Golden Knights.
