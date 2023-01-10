ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
Jackson Wang announces ‘Magic Man’ North American dates

Jackson Wang has confirmed details of his first ever North American headline tour, in support of second studio album ‘Magic Man’ – check out dates below and grab tickets here. Wang’s “I’m not a mystery, I’m just magic” tour kicks off April 26 at Los Angeles’ Shrine...
Tom DeLonge invited Matt Bellamy to go alien hunting with him

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed that Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge invited him to go alien hunting. Speaking backstage at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego festival, Muse were asked if they’d ever “done a deep dive” on DeLonge and the “alien situation”. While bassist Chris Wolstenholme...
Gaz Coombes on if Supergrass will return again

Gaz Coombes has commented on the likelihood of Supergrass ever returning again. Coombes was speaking to NME about his new solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’ when he was asked about the chances of the band ever having another reunion. Supergrass split up in 2010 but reunited for...
Miley Cyrus embraces self-love on breezy new single ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her upcoming eighth album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: a breezy, groove-heavy song titled ‘Flowers’. Though the genre-bending artist has not explicitly confirmed who the song is about, fans have theorised that Cyrus wrote it to reflect on her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December of 2018 and left the following August. Most notably, the song was released on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday (January 13).
