NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Joining This Team ‘Definitely On The Table’
The Dolphins made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and they were punished for not taking the proper channels in their recruitment of the star quarterback. In a few months, Miami will have the chance to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion with no strings attached. Will the Dolphins take advantage of the opportunity?
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Patriots Rumors: What Mac Jones Did To Anger Bill Belichick During Season
You no longer need a tin-foil hat to wonder whether there was real tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick this season. The signs were there in late October, when Belichick alienated Jones before, during and after the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which came at the height of “Zappe Fever.” And they were there Monday morning when Belichick refused to back Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future.
What NFL Team Reportedly Would Have To Pay Derek Carr After Trade
Derek Carr officially said his goodbyes to the Raiders fanbase Thursday and the Las Vegas organization reportedly started the process of evaluating the quarterback’s trade market. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday confirmed all signs point to Carr leaving the organization. What happens from here, however, is quite unknown....
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
Jerod Mayo Reportedly Won’t Interview For This Job After Patriots Statement
Jerod Mayo reportedly has removed himself from consideration for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job. One day after the New England Patriots said in a statement that they were in talks with Mayo on a contract extension, multiple outlets reported the linebackers coach had turned down the Browns’ request to interview him for their DC vacancy.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Patriots’ Marcus Jones Makes First-Team All-Pro As Punt Returner
Marcus Jones’ terrific rookie season for the Patriots earned him one of the NFL’s highest honors. New England’s triple-threat cornerback was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner after leading the league in punt-return yards (362) and ranking second in punt-return average (12.5) in his first pro season.
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills For First Time Since Leaving Hospital
NFL fans have gotten better and better news on Damar Hamlin over the past two weeks, and they got more of it Saturday. The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and returned home for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
Jaguars shock the world, defeat Chargers 31-30 and advance to divisional round of playoffs
With just two minutes remaining in the first half, all of Duval stood in shock, disbelief and perhaps a bit of anger. The Jaguars (10-8), after rallying to take the AFC South division in the final week of the regular season were just 32 minutes away from their season coming to an...
Celtics ‘Happy’ Payton Pritchard Taking Advantage Of Opportunities
Payton Pritchard’s third season with the Boston Celtics has been defined by diminished minutes and an inconsistent role. That hasn’t stop him from contributing whenever his number is called, however. Such was the case Thursday night in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The Celtics’...
Here’s When Bills Star ‘Knew’ Buffalo Would End Patriots’ Season
After receiving a moving text message in the lead-up to Week 18, Jordan Poyer knew the Patriots didn’t stand a chance at Highmark Stadium. New England had everything to play for in the final week of the regular season. The Patriots would have claimed a playoff berth with a win in Buffalo as well as a first-round date with the Cincinnati Bengals, who New England narrowly fell to in Week 16.
NFL Wild Card Weekend Sunday Slate Player Props to Target
Wild Card Weekend will continue on Sunday afternoon with plenty of player props that warrant bettors’ consideration on this three-game slate. The day opens with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by the New York Giants visiting the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET, and concluding with the Cincinnati Bengals clashing with the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Lamar Jackson won't Play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson won’t start Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports. The Ravens are another team with a mess at their quarterback position heading into the playoffs. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. The injury was initially only supposed to keep him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks, but instead, it looks to be season-ending.
Rams Rumors: Sean McVay Reveals Future As Head Coach
Sean McVay reportedly will return to be the head coach of the Rams despite growing rumors he would leave. Dianna Russini was the first to report the 36-year-old told members of the Los Angeles organization about his future with the team. Multiple other reporters confirmed McVay’s future with the Rams, and now the Super Bowl-winning coach reportedly has begun evaluating potential staff changes, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.
Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
In what should be one of the tighter games of Wild Card Weekend, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants. New York Giants (+132) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-158) Total: 48.5 (O -104, U -118) There weren’t expectations for the New York Giants to make a playoff run in...
Bengals-Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will settle their season series once and for all in a wild card matchup at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. The AFC North rivals split their season series one game apiece, each coming out victorious in their home game. The winner of the matchup will move on to face the winner of Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.
Derek Carr Says Goodbye To Raiders With Heartfelt Post
The Derek Carr era with the Raiders is over. The longtime Las Vegas quarterback was benched for backup Jarrett Stidham in the Raiders’ final two games of the regular season. Carr stepped away from the team during that time as to not serve as a distraction despite Vegas having nothing to play for.
