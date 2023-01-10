Read full article on original website
Nola Girl
4d ago
It’s OK they will see when they get older how everything falls into place how every little quirk makes you you. How beautifully and imperfect we ALL are. Personally I prefer inside beauty over outside beauty any day of the week.
Private
3d ago
At least you have fingers , some other people don't have arm or legs or half their body ... NO ONE IS DIFFERENT EVERYONE IS THE SAME ‼️❤️ just focus on you girl you look amazingly beautiful
