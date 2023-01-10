Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles

Police are investigating an accident that led to two electrical poles being downed.

Calls went out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West 29th and Moorhead streets.

When crews first arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle that had collided with two electrical poles, knocking them both down.

Police report the occupants fled the scene.

An investigation into the accident and its occupants is ongoing.

