ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles

By Joshua Hallenbeck
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZHf1_0k9hkWw400

Police are investigating an accident that led to two electrical poles being downed.

Calls went out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West 29th and Moorhead streets.

When crews first arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle that had collided with two electrical poles, knocking them both down.

Police report the occupants fled the scene.

An investigation into the accident and its occupants is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

One hospitalized after accident on I-90

One person was reportedly hospitalized after a tractor-trailer accident that lead to serious damage to a construction trailer along Interstate 90 on Jan. 11. Calls for this accident went out around 1:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 46 in North East. According to reports from the scene, the driver of the truck lost control and went […]
YourErie

Afternoon accident on Wattsburg Rd. leaves two injured

Two women were injured in a late afternoon accident on Jan. 13. That accident took place in the 8400 block of Wattsburg Road. The two women were both taken to the hospital while a male driver refused treatment at the scene. The report from the scene said that one of the women suffered a compound […]
YourErie

Two-car crash in Crawford County leaves one dead

One person has died Friday evening after a two-car crash in Crawford County. The accident happened at Buell’s Corner Road and Route 89. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Honda traveling west bound on Buell’s Corner Road ran a stop sign as a Ford Expedition traveling north on Route 89 slammed into the Honda’s […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS San Francisco

Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
FAIRFIELD, CA
YourErie

Massive structure fire breaks out on lower east side

Fire crews were called out to the 500 block E 13th and Ash St. around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening for a massive structure fire involving a single-story house. According to the City of Erie Fire Department, there were four burn victims from the fire. Their injuries were not described as non-life threatening and have been […]
ERIE, PA
CBS LA

2 women in their 20s killed when their car plows into parked cars, flips over

Authorities on Sunday said two women in their 20s were killed in a single-vehicle collision in Oxnard. The crash unfolded just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Perkins Road and Campbell Way. There, authorities say a 2004 Ford F-150 collided with several parked cars and flipped on its side. First responders attempted to extricate both the driver and the passenger from the car and perform life-saving measures. Both died at the scene. They were identified as Jennifer Antillon, age 21, and Irasema Rodriguez, age 23. "The preliminary investigation revealed Antillon was driving southbound on Perkins Road from Pleasant Valley Road. For reasons not yet fully understood, Antillon collided with several parked vehicles along the east curb and caused her vehicle to flip on its side before colliding with additional parked vehicles," police said in a news release. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor. Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call Cpl. Andrew Pinkstaff at (805) 385-7750 or via email at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.
OXNARD, CA
CNN

Three young children trapped in car crash wreckage for days

A 5-year-old girl in Australia saved her baby brother's life after a car crash killed their parents, leaving three young children trapped in the wreckage in searing temperatures for more than two days. Reporter Ashtyn Hiron with CNN affiliate 9 News has the details.
CBS Boston

Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches

SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
SALISBURY, NH
BBC

Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital

A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
YourErie

Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area

According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
FAIRMONT, WV
YourErie

Body found in North East, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

Erie Co. Coroner rules death of man hit by train as accidental

The Erie County Coroner is ruling the death of an Erie man as accidental after being hit by a train over the weekend. The coroner’s office says 35-year-old James Zipperi died of blunt force trauma after being struck by the train. City of Erie Chief of Police Dan Spizarny said according to video footage, Zipperi […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods

Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
RIPLEY, NY
NewsRadio WILK

Deadly Blaze in Lackawanna County

A woman is dead and dozens are displaced after a fire in a Blakely apartment complex this morning. Fire crews were called around 12:30 am at Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue. Flames and smoke were seen pouring from an apartment on the third floor. Officials say the woman who lived there died in the blaze. She is reported to be in her 70’s. Crews were able to evacuate the 61 other residents from the building. They have to stay somewhere else until renovations are made.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy