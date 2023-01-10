When it's steak night, you need to be discerning about what you're buying. You don't want to waste your money on a subpar cut or piece of meat and be disappointed come dinner time. When buying meat for your next steak dinner, look for the USDA Prime Grade shield, which is young beef cattle. The meat has "abundant marbling," which is what you want in a steak for that juiciness and buttery flavor and is best for high, dry heat like searing or grilling. If your budget would be stretched by USDA Prime Grade beef, USDA Select cuts of meat have less marbling and would benefit from tenderization, whether that's marinating or braising, according to the USDA.

