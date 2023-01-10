Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar
White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
You Might Want To Hold The Olive Oil When Roasting Vegetables
Despite their boring reputation, there are countless ways to prepare vegetables that can satisfy anyone's cravings. Whether you chop them up cold and turn into them a salad for lunch or simmer them into a one-pot stew, there's really no wrong way to eat vegetables. It's long been cited that eating a diet rich in veggies can reduce the risk of heart disease, prevent certain cancers, lower blood pressure, and keep you fuller for longer periods of time (per Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health). Long story short, eat more vegetables!
Trader Joe's Fans Are Balking At Texture Of Its Updated Mac And Cheese
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As we all know, Trader Joe's has many food items with cult followings, one of which is its mac and cheese. In fact, people love the stuff so much, we've even published a Trader Joe's mac and cheese copycat recipe.
What Is A 'Storage' Onion?
Let's start by asking the question: What even is an onion? They are delicious. They are beautiful. They help us get in touch with our emotions (but there are ways to avoid the tears), but what are they really? Turns out, onions are a part of the genus Allium and belong to the lily family (via Inland Empire Utilities Agency). This group of vegetables is sometimes referred to as "stinking lilies" and includes aromatics such as chives, garlic, leeks, and shallots.
The Troubling Sweetener Behind The First Ever Diet Soda
While they may originally have been targeted toward people dealing with diabetes, the artificially sweetened soft drinks that began appearing on American store shelves in the mid-20th century quickly found another group of eager consumers. Initially sold for diabetics in pharmacies, artificially sweetened sodas moved into grocery stores as people saw the drinks' potential as an aid to weight loss. Fast Company reports then-popular slim-waisted actress Kim Novak served as a celebrity spokesperson for No-Cal, the earliest artificially sweetened soft drink. Canada Dry also entered the market early with diet sodas known as Glamor.
Infusing Your Own Vodka At Home Is Easier Than It Sounds
If you're throwing a house party, you're going to need a lot of alcohol. Thankfully, the prep work isn't too extensive, so long as you know the best methods for maximizing your portion sizes. Per Mix that Drink, a beverage dispenser with a spout allows any cocktail to become a big batch. Though ice should be added at the last minute, the cocktails can be premixed up to a week before the get-together without losing flavor. There are many options when creating these beverages — you can easily mix your liquor of choice with soft drinks, fruit juice, and premixed selections from the liquor store.
Aldi's Toasted Sesame Oil Is Once Again Being Cherished By Customers
Whether for frying, sautéing, or marinating, choosing the right type of oil can make a big difference in the flavor and texture of your food. While olive oil is among the most popular oils in cooking, there are other great options depending on your needs and preferences. Take sesame oil, for instance. Made from raw sesame seeds, it has a nuttier flavor than other oils and is particularly common in Asian cuisine like stir fries and fried rice. It also has health benefits. Sesame oil is high in antioxidants and heart-healthy unsaturated fats and can reduce inflammation and stabilize blood sugar (via Healthline).
Alton Brown's Egg Carton Hack Will Change The Way You Make Meatballs
This is not your Nonna's meatball. Celebrity Chef Alton Brown's version may resemble your grandmother's meatballs – a classic blend of ground beef, pork, and lamb with an egg thrown in – until you get to the cooking part. Brown, who hosted "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" on...
How Long Does Frozen Chicken Really Last In The Freezer?
Nothing is better than the versatility of chicken. And though it can be a tricky protein to know everything about and sometimes scary to cook, it's good to know what is going on with the fan-favorite meat. Finding a whole chicken that you can take apart and freeze for however long you want can be a great way to save money and keep stress at bay. However, if you eat undercooked chicken there may be high risks of bacterial contamination like salmonella per the CDC.
The Ideal Honey-To-Corn Syrup Ratio For The Easiest Substitution
Corn syrup (and its more processed cousin, high-fructose corn syrup) is a sweetener derived from corn that can be found in products labeled "natural" in America, according to The Atlantic. However the process behind its creation would make your head spin. When you head to the store for a bottle of Karo syrup, you don't think much about the long journey it makes from corn kernel to supermarket shelf. It's also a fairly modern product, first manufactured in 1866 per World Food History.
New Study Reveals That Spice Containers Are Crawling With Contamination
Spices can be so very pretty. A rainbow of hues in a plethora of different shapes and textures, your collection of seasonings and spices adds a splash of color and interest to your cooking space's decor. Sometimes, however, things aren't as benign as they appear. Over the years, science has...
What You Should Be Asking A Butcher The First Time You Buy Aged Steak
When it's steak night, you need to be discerning about what you're buying. You don't want to waste your money on a subpar cut or piece of meat and be disappointed come dinner time. When buying meat for your next steak dinner, look for the USDA Prime Grade shield, which is young beef cattle. The meat has "abundant marbling," which is what you want in a steak for that juiciness and buttery flavor and is best for high, dry heat like searing or grilling. If your budget would be stretched by USDA Prime Grade beef, USDA Select cuts of meat have less marbling and would benefit from tenderization, whether that's marinating or braising, according to the USDA.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
44K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0