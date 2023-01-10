Read full article on original website
Related
Algiers Mardi Gras fest is back
Algiers Mardi Gras fest will return for its third annual Mardi Gras daytime soiree this year, according to an announcement that event officials made earlier this month. It will take place Feb. 4 at New Orleans Federal City.
cenlanow.com
Some Mardi Gras visitors disappointed, but already planning next trip
NEW ORLEANS – Even with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, visitors made their way to New Orleans in hopes of letting the good times roll. This Mardi Gras, police did their best to prevent large gatherings in popular spots like the French Quarter. A clean and quiet Bourbon Street is not...
AOL Corp
She’ll celebrate the big day the warm Big Easy way: with croissants, music and fun
Everybody has one. Even if you have very little else, you have this. No matter how much stuff you have, you have only one of these. Other people share it, but it’s still yours. Lose everything you own in a tornado or flood, and you still have it. No matter how much you ignore it, it is always there. It’s documented, it’s verified, it’s your identity. It’s your birthday.
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole
NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
NOLA.com
Here are 20+ New Orleans bakeries that are shipping king cakes for Mardi Gras
Want to get a king cake shipped for Mardi Gras 2023? Here are more than 20 New Orleans bakeries to try. But don't delay, because slots fill up fast and popular bakeries often close their orders before the season ends. Mardi Gras day, AKA Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 21 this...
cenlanow.com
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
cenlanow.com
Morpheus: The Mardi Gras Krewe of your Dreams
NEW ORLEANS—Morpheus was the Greek God of dreams. It is also the name of New Orleans’ most admired organization: the Krewe of Morpheus. Back in 2000, a co-ed group of Mardi Gras goers were dreaming of riding in their own parade as they looked at the floats pass by.
Eater
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
NOLA.com
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
2urbangirls.com
Disneyland to Replace French Market Restaurant with Tiana’s Palace — Get a First Look
Disneyland is enhancing its New Orleans Square by bringing Tiana’s Palace to the resort later this year. Just as Tiana transformed an old sugar mill into her dream restaurant in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog,” soon the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square at Disneyland park will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace!
Tommy: Eating around the world in New Orleans
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
cenlanow.com
With cancellation of Carnival parades, Krewe of Tucks throwing fun virtual experience
NEW ORLEANS– In 2021 the Krewe of Tucks invites the citizens of New Orleans to enjoy a “Virtual Tucks Experience.”. Due to the cancellation of Carnival parades because of the pandemic, Tucks will put on a very special broadcast intended to spread joy and spirit to everyone in our city.
thelocalpalate.com
Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year
Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
myneworleans.com
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
Southern Scrap goes up in flames in Lower Ninth Ward
A fifty foot high mound of rubber tires caught fire Friday afternoon, burning into the night at the EMR Southern Recycling, known locally by its previous name Southern Scrap.
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
Comments / 1