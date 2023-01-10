ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
WWL-AMFM

Algiers Mardi Gras fest is back

Algiers Mardi Gras fest will return for its third annual Mardi Gras daytime soiree this year, according to an announcement that event officials made earlier this month. It will take place Feb. 4 at New Orleans Federal City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AOL Corp

She’ll celebrate the big day the warm Big Easy way: with croissants, music and fun

Everybody has one. Even if you have very little else, you have this. No matter how much stuff you have, you have only one of these. Other people share it, but it’s still yours. Lose everything you own in a tornado or flood, and you still have it. No matter how much you ignore it, it is always there. It’s documented, it’s verified, it’s your identity. It’s your birthday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole

NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
HENDERSON, LA
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
cenlanow.com

Morpheus: The Mardi Gras Krewe of your Dreams

NEW ORLEANS—Morpheus was the Greek God of dreams. It is also the name of New Orleans’ most admired organization: the Krewe of Morpheus. Back in 2000, a co-ed group of Mardi Gras goers were dreaming of riding in their own parade as they looked at the floats pass by.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled

The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
METAIRIE, LA
2urbangirls.com

Disneyland to Replace French Market Restaurant with Tiana’s Palace — Get a First Look

Disneyland is enhancing its New Orleans Square by bringing Tiana’s Palace to the resort later this year. Just as Tiana transformed an old sugar mill into her dream restaurant in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog,” soon the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square at Disneyland park will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelocalpalate.com

Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year

Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
CREOLE, LA
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy