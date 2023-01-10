Drew and Jonathan Scott to Keynote State of the Industry during Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

Fi-Foil Company has announced that Rodney (Rod) Miller has been appointed CEO. An experienced leader in building materials, Miller succeeds William (Bill) Lippy and assumed responsibilities on Jan. 9, 2023. Lippy has been a significant leader in the industry, notably driving awareness and growth of the reflective insulation sector for 27 years and as CEO has led Fi-Foil to achieve over 250 percent growth in the last 10 years. Lippy will continue his role on the Board and act as Strategic Advisor for the company.

