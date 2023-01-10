Read full article on original website
Best Way to Clean Tile Floors and Grout
Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
How Much Electricity Does a Space Heater Use?
Moving to sunny Texas from frigid Minnesota brought dreams of outdoor living, at least for more than four months out of the year. So I put a home office in the garage. We have a mosquito screen and a home theater, and my spouse and I sit out there even when the temperature dips into the 40s. How? Hello, space heater.
How to Clean a Dryer Vent
Over time, your dryer vent accumulates lint, preventing it from proper ventilation. Learn how to clean a dryer vent to keep yours from becoming a fire hazard. Signs it’s time to clean your dryer vent include clothes that won’t dry, having to run the dryer multiple times, and a dryer that’s hot when running. You should have your dryer vent cleaned once per year. Opt for professional dryer vent cleaning or do it yourself following these steps.
How to Clean Vinyl Siding
Keep mildew and dirt from taking over your house by learning how to clean vinyl siding. Vinyl has been the number-one siding choice in the United States since 1995. And it’s easy to see why – vinyl is low maintenance, comes in numerous colors and designs, and is much less expensive than materials like brick, stone, or wood.
Clean Up With Up to 60% off Cleaning and Organizing Supplies
Nothing feels better than ringing in the holidays with a spotless and easy-to-navigate kitchen. The end of the year is upon us, and merchants are clearing their warehouses to bring in new products—which means now is the time to shop cleaning and organizing deals!. As Taste of Home’s Sales...
What happens if an inspector misses something during the Inspection
It is difficult to predict what an inspector may miss during a home inspection, as every inspection is different and can vary based on the specific condition and age of the property being inspected, as well as the experience and expertise of the inspector.
How To Clean Baseboards In 3 Simple Steps
Having clean baseboards isn’t something that jumps out to a guest as making a house sparkle, but it certainly helps your home look better. Baseboards are solid wood or engineered wood material planks that cover the length of the lowest part of the interior wall. Used to cover the joint between the wall surface and the floor, baseboards can take a beating over the years, ranging from occasional kicks to repetitive knocks from a vacuum cleaner.
Lighting Solution: Battery Operated Sconces
Hello and Happy New Year! My holiday was relaxing, I joined some friends for a glass of Prosecco then was in my pajamas by ten on the couch. I think the holiday can be fun in warm weather climates but it’s been raining so much here all I wanted was to stay indoors.
Testing Ducts for Air Leakage
Testing air leakage in ductwork used for forced-air heating and cooling systems has been required since the 2012 International Residential Code (IRC). From 2012 through 2018, the IRC allowed a testing exemption for all ductwork located inside the building envelope. In other words, if you kept all ductwork inside the thermal and air boundary of the building, no testing was required. That has changed for the 2021 edition of the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC).
Common Causes for an Inefficient Duct System
I’ve written a lot of articles about ducts here, but I haven’t yet addressed today’s topic: common problems with ducts and how to fix them. This one is for homeowners or renters who want to save money and be more comfortable. And the nice thing is, these are relatively easy things to fix if you’re a handy do-it-yourselfer. With the guidance I provide in this article, you can go into your attic, basement, or crawlspace and spot the problem areas. And then you can fix your duct system.
Reasons to Leave Plumbing to the Professionals
If you are like a lot of people, you will do whatever you can do to save some money. This is even better if you (or your husband) are handy. You can fix a lot around your house, without needing to call a professional.
