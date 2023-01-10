City of Santa Barbara staff has shifted to assessment and community recovery after a series of winter storms this week caused flooding and minor damage, but no major injuries. As the City moves forward with assessment and recovery, staff is coordinating with local partners to create an in-person, bilingual Local Assistance Center at the Eastside Library to determine the most pressing community needs and connect resources, services, and information. More details will be forthcoming.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO