Santa Barbara Edhat
SB City Council Special Meeting Agenda Available
The Santa Barbara City Council is holding a special meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. This meeting will be held in the David Gebhard Room at 630 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. The meeting agenda can be found here: https://santabarbaraca.gov/government/mayor-city-council/city-council-meetings.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Museum of Contemporary Art to Reopen in Santa Barbara
The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) is set to reopen next Sunday after shutting down in August. Five months ago, MCASB announced its plan to close permanently due to financial struggles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are honored to have been able to serve thousands...
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Guard to Conduct Randall Road Basin Debris Management Operations
A California National Guard unit from Chico, California arrived in Montecito Jan. 12, 2023 to process debris basin material at the Randall Road Debris Basin. As long as weather allows, debris management operations will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the Guard is expected to be mobilized in the area for a few weeks. Sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach will also occur daily for 24 hours a day. This work will help cleanout and prepare Randall Road debris basin for incoming winter storms.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Water to be Released from Lake Cachuma
Officials scheduled water releases of Lake Cachuma Saturday morning before the next storm hit the area. Santa Barbara County's rainfall and reservoir summary from Friday morning showed the Cachuma Reservoir at 86.3% full and on Friday afternoon County Public Works reported it's at 87% capacity. It's the first time in...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Shifts to Assessment and Community Recovery After Winter Storms
City of Santa Barbara staff has shifted to assessment and community recovery after a series of winter storms this week caused flooding and minor damage, but no major injuries. As the City moves forward with assessment and recovery, staff is coordinating with local partners to create an in-person, bilingual Local Assistance Center at the Eastside Library to determine the most pressing community needs and connect resources, services, and information. More details will be forthcoming.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Issues Winter Storm Advisory
A winter storm is expected countywide Friday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Impacts are expected across the entire County with heightened risk expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including properties and areas associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Annual Rose Pruning Event Postponed Due to Upcoming Storm
The annual volunteer event at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, is now scheduled for next Saturday, January 21. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has postponed its annual Rose Pruning Day in response to the storm expected this weekend. The event will now take place Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Post Storm Nature Views
Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System
Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hazards of Swift Water
With heavy rains from recent storms, the creeks and rivers of Santa Barbara County are flowing at a high level. While our creeks often appear tranquil, they carry a deadly force. Don’t underestimate the power of moving water that can cause injuries and deaths. Be prepared and aware. Moving...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Zoo Lights
Zoo Lights at the Santa Barbara Zoo is a wonderfully creative and beautiful art project. Hundreds of animals and plants crafted in fabric and illuminated with many thousands of colorful lights. Here are my many photos. Since I am a big fan of frogs, my wife took this photo of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Robbery to 7-Eleven in Goleta
Robbery at the 7-Eleven on Calle Real in Goleta. We drove by that area last night on the 101 at about 9:00 pm and saw the parking lot full of police units. From the police vehicle lights we estimate there were at least 8 to 10 or maybe more units on seen.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested for Stealing a Cockatoo Parrot
Santa Clara Valley detectives rescued a 35-year-old Umbrella Cockatoo parrot shortly after it was stolen from the Steckel Park Bird Aviary (in Santa Paula). On January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:00 AM, the Steckel Park Bird Aviary caretakers were tending to their nightly chores of taking care of their birds when they discovered their pet Umbrella Cockatoo named “Julie” had been stolen from its habitat. An unknown suspect had cut the habitat wire siding and stole the Cockatoo.
