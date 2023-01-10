Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Cattlemen's Heritage land purchase finalized
(Des Moines) -- Construction is expected to begin this year on a new beef processing plant in Mills County. That's after officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalized the purchase of a 132-acre site of its planned 2,000-head per day facility late last month. Plans call for constructing the facility on land located in the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. Chad Tentinger is Cattlemen's Heritage's principal developer. Tentinger tells KMA News the transaction was 18 months in the making.
Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalizes purchase of site in Mills County
The Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company announced in a press release it finalized the purchase of a site for its new beef processing facility in Mills County.
kmaland.com
ARPA Funds to Build Affordable Housing in Omaha-Council Bluffs
(Omaha-Council Bluffs) -- More affordable housing is coming to a Nebraska market that really needs it. An Omaha nonprofit has partnered with the City of Omaha, and was awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. At Front Porch Investments, Executive Director Meridith Dillion said they matched the ARPA...
kmaland.com
SMC offering community referral bonuses to fill specialty job openings
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is taking a unique approach to help fill some specialty job openings. SMC recently rolled out a community referral bonus program that will pay community members who help refer someone for an eligible position. Haley Christiansen is Human Resources Manager at SMC, and she says the program is a way to enlist more people to help fill positions that can be tough to find candidates for.
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah officials note more housing demos
(Shenandoah) -- This past week has been a busy one for demolition crews in Shenandoah. City officials note four properties previously declared nuisances were eradicated by crews from Watson Excavation and Demolition earlier this week--113 University Avenue, 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue and 102 North Center Street. This week's demolition adds to the eight properties removed in 2023. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen credited City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen with the city's progress in securing dilapidated structures ripe for disposal.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
kmaland.com
Mills County supervisors hear comp board recommendations
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are among those piecing through the county's fiscal 2024 budget. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors accepted the recommendations of the county's compensation board for salaries for elected officials for next fiscal year. County Auditor Carol Robertson told KMA News the comp board set dollar figures for each officials' salary hikes. Under the board's recommendations, the county auditor receives a $4,336 salary increase, the county attorney, $4,157, the board of supervisors, $2,136, the county sheriff, $6,354 and the county recorder and treasurer, $4,425. Additionally, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the supervisors have set parameters for salaries of other county employees.
kmaland.com
Clarinda board backs placing bond issue, VPPEL on March 7th ballot
(Clarinda) -- Space, safety, and aging utilities are taking priority for Clarinda school officials as they work on improving the district's facilities. During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda School Board approved resolutions placing the issuance of up to $14 million in general obligation bonds and a Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy of up to $4 million on the March 7th ballot for voters to decide. The board also set a public hearing to utilize $8-12 million through the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds at their next meeting on January 25th. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the move comes after the background work, including a bond petition circulated through the community, has been completed and they can now present facility improvement proposals to the public. Chief among those, Privia says, is providing adequate space for their students, including the addition of a middle school wing on the front of the 7-12 building.
kmaland.com
Sidney council accepts bid on Clay Street reconstruction project
(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials are moving forward with a street improvement project. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Sidney City Council opened bids for its Clay Street Paving Reconstruction Project and approved a roughly $207,000 bid from Oldcastle Materials Midwest's Omni Engineering out of Omaha. A second bid came in from Grimes Asphalt and Paving at around $284,000. City Engineer Steve Perry tells KMA News the project will run from East Street to Division Street.
kmaland.com
Tim Helm, 63, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
kmaland.com
Mark Lindgren, 67, Stanton, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials:In Mark's name for future designation by his family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Chuck Buckner, age 77 of Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Chuck passed away on Thursday; January 12, 2023 at his home. The public is invited to the visitation on Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Roy Lee Brandon, 71, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Roy passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Brenda K. Howard, 65, Clearmont, MO
Briley’s Heart Cart at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska or to the Clearmont Community Club. Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Nicole Walker C/o Briley’s Heart Cart, 8200 Dodge Street Omaha, NE 68114-4113. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes
(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/14): Milestones for Hildebrand, Mayberry, Gregory, Maeder
(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Kuemper won their respective dual tournaments and multiple KMAland wrestlers achieved milestones on Saturday. Clarinda finished fifth with 130 points. Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were champions while Leland Woodruff (160) was second. Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) finished third.
