Edenton mourns Fauchald, Bergevin after fatal plane crash

Heartbreak swept through Edenton this week after a plane crash in Virginia over the weekend led to the loss of two of their own.

Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, were the two occupants of a small plane that crashed in a field around the 3900 block of Carolina Road (Highway 32) in Suffolk on Saturday afternoon.

Both men were later pronounced deceased by authorities at the scene.

The Suffolk Fire Department on Saturday worked to contain a large brush fire that resulted from the crash, which encroached upon homes in the area until it was eventually contained and the nearby Carolina Road was reopened to traffic later that day.

Both the FAA and NTSB are still combing the scene looking for clues as to why the plane went down.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said that the VSP will be conducting their own investigation of the crash, which occurred roughly five miles south of Suffolk Executive Airport and 40 miles north of Northeastern Regional Airport in Chowan.

Both men were well-respected in Edenton, with Fauchald owning Governor’s Pub and Bergevin being the President and CEO of West Town Bank & Trust just across the street.

Fauchald, originally from Hudson, Wis., moved to Edenton and opened the Pub several years ago. Longtime friend Eric Anderson spoke to reporters on Monday about his friendship with Fauchald.

“He was pretty much the first kid I saw outside when I was three or four years old. We were together every day since then,” explained Anderson, who helped Fauchald with many of his past moving expeditions.

Fauchald’s partner, Karla Eure, shared the news on the Governor’s Pub Facebook page this past weekend.

“Thank you all so much for welcoming Christian into this town, community and your hearts and loving and supporting him with Governor’s Pub,” Eure wrote. “Christian always told me ‘The Governor’s Pub is my love letter to Edenton,’ so we are planning to reopen the Pub on Thursday. Please show our Pub family all the love you can.”

Eure also asked for prayers, love and support for the families affected by the tragedy as the community attempts to move forward.

Not long after, hundreds of comments, shares and reactions poured in across Facebook in tribute of the pair, with many remembering them for their community impact as well as expressing their sincerest condolences for the loss.

Other businesses in town, including Waterman’s Grill and the Edenton Coffee House shared their own compassion on Facebook for the lives lost on Saturday.

The Edenton Steamers took to their Facebook page as well to share what both Bergevin and Fauchald did on and off the field for the team.

“In recent years, each of these men were big supporters of our team. Both used their businesses as a way to not only support the Steamers, but to support many events and organizations in Edenton,” the post read. “After our Petitt Cup Championship in 2015, Eric made an extremely generous donation to allow us to award our team with awesome champion rings, something that we otherwise could not have done. He and his family also served as a host family for many years, and always treated our players as if they were their own.”

As for Christian, Steamers staff say that he welcomed players, coaches and interns into the Pub for years.

“He always kept a watchful eye on these young men and women, and made sure that they enjoyed their time in Edenton. His restaurant logo can be found all over Historic Hicks Field, and his pizza has always been a fan favorite at Jack’s Grill,” the post continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and the entire Edenton community. This is an unfathomable loss to many.”

The men were also noted by several in the community for their contributions as sponsors to local events and donations to athletic programs at John A. Holmes High School.

By Monday, a wreath bearing Bergevin’s name was hanging from his office on Broad Street, while a candle lighting was held at 10 a.m. that morning in honor of both men, in front of Governor’s Pub.

Bergevin, who helmed both West Town Bank as well as its parent company, Integrated Financial Holdings, a Raleigh-based financial company, was the subject of a somber announcement on Monday, upon the learning of his passing.

“Eric was a passionate aviator who will be remembered as an incredible friend, colleague, leader and most importantly, husband and father,” IFH officials said. “In his professional life, Eric was a larger-than-life visionary with extraordinary drive, entrepreneurship experience and banking intellect.”

Marc McConnell, Chairman of the IFH Board of Directors, issued the following statement: “This is an unfathomable loss to comprehend. Eric was a great friend to so many, a loving father and husband, a respected member of the banking industry and a beloved member of the Edenton community. On behalf of our Board of Directors and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Bergevin family during this extremely difficult time.”

The town of Edenton issued its own statement on the tragedy on Monday, reading as follows:

“On behalf of the Mayor and Council for the Town of Edenton, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of Mr. Bergevin and Mr. Fauchald. We were deeply saddened to hear of the loss.

“Both gentlemen were great colleagues, neighbors and friends to so many that live in Edenton and both will be sincerely missed by even more,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts, prayers and support will be here for the families in the coming days. We pray for the families’ peace during this time of tragedy and ask that the support of the community shine through during a tragic time.”

During the Chowan County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Commissioner Chris Evans opened with a moment of silence and prayer for the two men and their families.

Former Edenton Mayor Roland Vaughan expressed sympathies as well, saying on Monday that a loss of this magnitude had not visited Edenton in some time.

“We haven’t had a high-impact tragedy like this in Edenton in a very long time,” Vaughan said. “I think it’s important to recognize that both of these men were contributors to our community in a very positive way.”

Vaughan said that the Pub was a popular spot for both locals and visitors and praised Fauchald and Bergevin’s visions to start their own successful businesses after seeing a need in their community. While as mayor, Vaughan took part in the permitting process for Governor’s Pub and had worked alongside Bergevin on the Edenton-Chowan Partnership board.

“They reflected well on the community and they showed off the entrepreneurial spirit of Edenton,” Vaughan explained. “For sure they will be missed and both men will live on through what they have left behind.”