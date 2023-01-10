ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Super Bowl run now in play with Giants continuing to get better and better

MINNEAPOLIS — The Super Bowl is in play now as a reachable, honest-to-God goal. If you are a Giants fan, nothing has ever sounded so completely crazy and perfectly reasonable at the same time.  It’s crazy because this franchise is supposed to be in the first hours of a rebuild with a rookie head coach and a rookie general manager and a roster that was seemingly littered with more potholes than the Cross Bronx Expressway.  It’s reasonable because the Giants just beat a 13-4 team in its own building in the first round of the playoffs, setting up a rematch with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
The Comeback

Robert Griffin III relates to, defends Lamar Jackson during Ravens playoff game

Lamar Jackson has taken a lot of criticism for his decision not to play in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. But former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III is not among those criticizing the Baltimore Ravens quarterback. During Sunday’s game, Griffin shared his all too relatable feelings regarding Jackson’s situation. Read more... The post Robert Griffin III relates to, defends Lamar Jackson during Ravens playoff game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy