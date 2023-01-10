These Are the Top 10 Safest Airlines in the World for 2023—See Which U.S. Carrier Made the List

Read full article on original website
Related
A Hawaiian Airlines pilot told investigators a cloud 'shot up' like a plume of smoke, causing turbulence that injured dozens of passengers: report
Severe turbulence on the December flight from Phoenix to Honolulu knocked one passenger unconscious and injured 25, The New York Times reported.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Delta CEO Urges Washington to Increase FAA Funding After ‘Unacceptable' Outage
The FAA blamed the pilot alert system error on staff who didn't follow procedures. The outage disrupted more than 10,000 flights on Wednesday. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the incident should prompt more funding from Washington. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian called on Washington to increase funding for the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How the Job of Amazon Delivery Has Changed With Rivian's Electric Vans and Routing Software
For the 275,000 Amazon drivers dropping off 10 million packages a day around the world, the job can be a grind. But a lot has changed since drivers in 2021 told CNBC about unrealistic workloads, peeing in bottles, dog bites and error-prone routing software. Among the biggest developments is the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buying an Electric Car in 2023? Here's How You Can Get a $7,500 Tax Credit
If you've been on the market for an electric vehicle, 2023 might be your lucky year as the U.S. Department of Treasury just expanded its list of vehicles eligible for the federal tax subsidy of up to $7,500. Starting Jan. 1, many Americans were now eligible to qualify for a...
Comments / 0