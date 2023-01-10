Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
Russia Runs Out Of Hospital Beds For Wounded Soldiers As Vladimir Putin BLAMES TROOPS For Worst Loss Yet In War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has been forced to use non-military hospitals in a desperate effort to treat the thousands of wounded troops returning from the frontlines of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking news comes as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly nears the one-year mark and as reports indicate Putin has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the war – with 3,000 Russian soldiers dying in the past four days alone.Even more shocking are reports indicating Russia’s military hospitals don’t have nearly enough hospital beds to treat soldiers returning from the war with grave and serious injuries.To combat the lack of hospital...
Russians escaping Putin's war on Ukraine find a new home – and a moral dilemma
To avoid being conscripted to fight in Ukraine, many Russians flee their country for neighboring Georgia. While Russians' hosts receive them warily, Ukrainians ask: What have you done to help us?
U.S. Patriots for Ukraine Will Have Unimaginable Result: Russian Envoy
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said any U.S. or NATO personnel helping Ukrainians with the anti-aircraft system will be at risk.
Russia threatens to seize property from businesses in occupied Ukraine that refuse to use ruble
Moscow has threatened to seize all property and finances from Ukrainian businesses that refuse to conduct sales using the Russian ruble in occupied areas.
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths
Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
Russians Are Angry Over Deadly Ukrainian Strike; Zelenskyy Says Moscow Aims to ‘Exhaust' Ukraine With Attacks
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on January 3, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russian anger is rising over a deadly Ukrainian strike that killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of Moscow's soldiers, and some lawmakers are demanding punishment for commanders they say put troops in danger.
Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says
Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
Putin ally says Moscow is in 'military confrontation' with US and Britain
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Putin's close ally, claimed the war in Ukraine is not a conflict between Moscow and Kyiv - but instead between Russia and NATO.
Putin accuses West of using Ukraine to destroy his country as Russia launches latest missile salvo
Vladimir Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine to “destroy” his country, while Volodymyr Zelensky has said Moscow is in league with the devil – as Russian forces unleashed a fresh wave of more than 20 missile strikes on Kyiv and a number of other targets. At least one person was killed in the Ukrainian capital as explosions and air raid sirens filled Kyiv’s skies throughout Saturday during the second round of missile strikes on the capital in three days. At least a dozen people were injured in the attacks, dubbed as “Terror on New Year’s Eve” by...
Russia accuses Ukraine of "continued shelling" amid scepticism over Putin's cease-fire order
The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire was in doubt Friday after officials in Kyiv dismissed the move as a "trick" and "hypocrisy," but didn't clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit. Journalists from the French news agency AFP in the front-line city of Bakhmut said they heard both outgoing and incoming fire after the cease-fire was supposed to have begun.
Putin looks dejected as he attends Christmas service alone in Moscow
Slide 1 of 7: Russia's most secure cathedral was ordered to stage a midnight Orthodox Christmas service so Vladimir Putin could worship all alone. The Moscow despot is seen crossing himself and shuffling uneasily during a ceremony in a place of worship where traditionally tsars confessed their sins in the Kremlin.
Putin replaces commander of Russia’s war in Ukraine after just 3 months
Russian President Vladimir Putin has replaced the commander leading his forces in Ukraine just three months after he handed him the job. Gen. Valery Gerasimov will take over from Sergei Surovikin, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday on Telegram, a change that comes as Kyiv warns it is planning a major new offensive after months of battlefield setbacks for Moscow.
Ukraine, Russian and Western war reporters dismiss Kremlin claim of deadly strikes on Ukrainian troops
Russia's military claimed Sunday it had carried out "retaliatory" missile strikes on Ukrainian barracks in Kramatorsk, Donetsk province, killing 600 Ukrainian troops. Ukraine called the claim "nonsense" and said no troops were killed. Western reporters and Russian pro-war military bloggers also disputed Moscow's claim. The strikes on Kramatorsk were among several missile attacks Russia launched right after the end of President Vladimir Putin's purported unilateral 36-hour ceasefire from Friday through midnight Saturday, to celebrate the Eastern Orthodox Christmas. There was little sign of a ceasefire on the front lines, The Wall Street Journal and BBC News report. Russia said it hit two...
Russia continues Ukrainian attack during President Vladimir Putin's cease-fire
Despite announcing cease-fire during the Orthodox Christmas season, Russia fired missiles into Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka overnight Saturday into Sunday and the violence continued, officials said.
Putin avoids Russia blame game -- for now -- after Ukraine attack
It was New Year's Eve, one of the most cherished holidays in Russia. The recruits in President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine -- hundreds of them mobilized just months ago -- were billeted in makeshift barracks, a vocational school in the occupied city of Makiivka, in the Donetsk region. Next door was a large ammunition depot.
Ukraine war: Kyiv rejects Russia’s claim it killed 600 soldiers in ‘mass missile strike’
Kyiv has rejected a Russian claim that a missile strike on a city in Ukraine’s Donetsk region killed 600 of its troops, insisting there were no fatalities.Russia’s defence ministry had earlier alleged that missiles had hit two makeshift bases housing 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers in the city of Kramatorsk.Its spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said the bombardment had been launched in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve attack on temporary bases in the eastern city of Makiivka, which killed at least 89 Russian troops.But Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine‘s forces in the east, told the Associated Press on Sunday that the strikes...
Russia blames use of cellphones for deadly Makiivka attack; Putin sends new hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on Jan. 4, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russia has been left reeling as the death toll rises following a Ukrainian strike on one of its military units in Makiivka, a city in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
