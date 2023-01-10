Read full article on original website
Human remains discovered more than 100 days after Hurricane Ian’s impacts to the Florida coastline
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it recently found the remains of a missing 82-year-old resident and possibly a boater, both of whom were considered missing after the Category 4 storm.
With severe weather already hitting in early 2023, what can Ga. expect in the coming months?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With severe weather already affecting parts of the South to start 2023, what can Georgia residents see during the rest of the year? WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the director of the University of Georgia’s weather network for more. Pam, the state of...
Drone video in Alabama, Georgia shows vast destruction after deadly tornado outbreak
Video showing the aftermath of large, extremely dangerous tornadoes that swept through the South on Thursday illustrates the power of the twisters, which left small structures and cars thrown about like toys.
Most commonly seen birds in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Georgia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
Photos: Rainbows spotted after severe storm moved through Georgia
After severe storms moved over north and central Georgia, some residents walked outside to find sunshine after the ominous clouds passed. The conditions produced rainbows throughout the state, including Hall County, Henry County, and Coweta County. While some people escaped catastrophe, the storm was deadly and produced multiple confirmed tornadoes.
The Week in Photos: Storms rip through Georgia
This week in Georgia was dominated by storms that raged through the state on Thursday. While crews are still cleaning up the damages, several Georgians are still without homes due to the deadly tornadoes. Most of the photos in this week’s gallery come from the storm damage.
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
National Weather Service officials to survey tornado damage across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Weather Service officials are expected to survey the damage to areas across Georgia that were impacted by the tornado on Thursday. After a tornado ripped through multiple areas of North Georgia on Thursday, many homeowners and business owners are looking to clean up the damage.
Where are people moving to Georgia from?
Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
Minor damage from storms in area
Storm damage has been reported in half a dozen states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Georgia. Multiple areas across the state of Georgia are reporting significant damage. Crisp County is fortunate when compared to other counties in Georgia. We do have reports of a few properties with minor damage, and throughout the event, we received multiple reports of downed power lines and downed trees over the roadway. I am grateful for the dedicated men and women of Crisp County and our state partners that have continuously worked through the night to clear roadways and restore power.
State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms
ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
SELMA, Ala. (WALB) - Significant damage has been left behind from a reported tornado in Alabama — and the same weather system moving through Alabama is expected to have impacts in southwest Georgia. WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is confirmed...
Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms
Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
Over 40,000 without power in metro Atlanta, 3,000 in central region: Georgia EMC
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: Severe weather has left north Georgia and traveled through part of metro Atlanta, leaving residents around 2,000 residents without power in Fulton County and 4,000 in Clayton County. Currently, severe weather is traveling south, impacting parts of Henry, Butts and Putnam. For...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY BLOG: Tornado Watch canceled for Metro Atlanta, several counties report significant damage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A strong storm system moves into North Georgia Thursday afternoon bringing with it the threat of damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes. WATCH LIVE: The First Alert Weather Team has your wall-to-wall coverage as severe weather makes its way across Georgia. Damage reports continue...
Strong storms leave destructive path across North Georgia
Severe weather is moving through Georgia, potentially bringing damaging winds to parts of metro Atlanta. Warm, humid air will stream into the Southeast, providing fuel for a line of thunderstorms that will march through Alabama into Georgia Thursday afternoon. Track the storms with our interactive radar below. Timing Out the...
Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Parts of our area have a risk for severe weather on Thursday. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, according to Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Most of the Upstate...
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Eight suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters...
How will arctic snap affect Georgia crops and landscape plants?
Resist pruning now as damaged twigs can protect to plants. With an October freeze followed by a relatively balmy December capped with several consecutive days of subfreezing temperatures, Georgia weather has experienced a few unexpected weather events from autumn into winter. Temperatures at both ends of the spectrum can affect the development of fruit crops during the dormant season, including blueberries and peaches, which are economically important crops in Georgia.
