Orlando, FL

Sunshine Flyer introduces direct private transport from MCO to Walt Disney World resorts

By Chloe Greenberg
Orlando Weekly
 5 days ago
The Sunshine Flyer shuttle

The Sunshine Flyer has expanded its transport options to now offer direct private transport from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to most Walt Disney World area resorts.

The original Sunshine Flyer started in early 2022 to replace Disney's Magical Express service. Shared airport shuttle services are still available and priced at $49 return.

Sunshine Flyer Direct gives guests the opportunity for personalized, private transportation at their preferred terminal and pick-up time. There will also be train-themed giveaways for kids including games, stickers, hats and more. A list of Direct locations can be found
here .

A one-way trip is priced at $120 for a sedan (up to three passengers), $145 for an SUV (up to six passengers) and $160 for a van (up to 10 passengers). Returns are priced at $240, $290 and $320. A 10% airport fee and gratuity is not included.

Reservations for Sunshine Flyer Direct are available online now.

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

