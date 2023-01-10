Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband
If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. Brattleboro's last independent pharmacy to close.
vermontbiz.com
Fishers Island Lemonade enters Vermont's ready-to-drink market
America’s Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail Partners With Farrell Distributing as Vermont Opens Up Distribution of Spirits-Based RTDs. Vermont Business Magazine Fishers Island Lemonade(link is external), America’s craft lemonade canned cocktail, has partnered with Farrell Distributing(link is external) in Vermont, in response to the state easing restrictions around spirits-based beverages. A recent bill passed by the Vermont legislature now allows spirits-based beverages that are 12 percent alcohol or less to be distributed by private-sector wholesalers and sold in the state's nearly 1,000 grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations. The brand is looking forward to expansion opportunities in Vermont, and confident that Farrell Distributing will widen availability of Fishers Island Lemonade to consumers in the state.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
vermontbiz.com
ACT scores: Vermont above US average but lowest in region
Vermont Business Magazine The pandemic has challenged students across the United States in many ways, and one of the hardest affected groups has been high school students. It is becoming very common for students to take the ACT Test as a college application option. The latest ACT 2022 scores show that this generation scored the lowest national average in two decades. Vermont finished 16th in the composite ACT score nationally with a 23.7, well above the national average but below its neighbors and lowest in the Northeast.
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
vermontbiz.com
Lawson’s Finest Liquids releases 2023 distribution calendar
Acclaimed brewery to highlight flagship brews, new specialty distributions and local selections throughout the Northeast this year. Vermont Business Magazine Lawson’s Finest Liquids is giving craft beer fans reason to celebrate with today’s release of the iconic brewery’s 2023 distribution calendar. This year, Sip of Sunshine IPA, Little Sip IPA and Scrag Mountain Pils return as year-round distributions, with rotating specialty releases and brand-new beers to debut across Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Other specialty releases, including Brave Little State Pale Ale and Mad River Maple Ale, will be available year-round in Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
2022 New England field crop summary: Vermont leads in hay, alfalfa, maple
Vermont Business Magazine United States Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northeastern Regional Field Office based in Harrisburg, PA, has released its field crop summary for New England. Vermont produced the most dry hay, alfalfa and maple syrup of any New England state, as production is up significantly in all three, with Maine leading the way in oat, barley and potato production.
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
New bill would require Connecticut job ads to include salary range
A new bill would require Connecticut employment postings to include a salary range.
VTDigger
Three Vermonters appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women
(Montpelier) – Three Vermont women have been appointed to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Governor Phil Scott appointed Annie Mackin of St Albans. Mackin is the Chief Media Relations Officer at...
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
Ezra Miller takes plea deal in Vermont burglary case - clipped version. Hollywood actor Ezra Miller avoids jail time and agreed to a plea deal, stepping foot in a Vermont courtroom earlier this morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some of Vermont’s mayors are getting together to talk about legislative priorities...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Conservation Voters releases 2023 Environmental Common Agenda
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Conservation Voters (VCV) has released the 2023 Environmental Common Agenda(link is external), which lays out this year’s top legislative priorities for the Vermont environmental community. VCV releases the Common Agenda each legislative session in partnership with other advocacy organizations across the state. This year, 17 organizations participated in the process of developing and setting the agenda.
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.
At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
wamc.org
Environmental advocates review prospects for climate legislation during Vermont legislative session
With a Democratic/Progressive supermajority in the Vermont Legislature this session, environmental advocates in the state are hoping that aggressive action on climate legislation will be passed during the biennium. This week the Act on Climate Coalition discussed their expectations for proposed legislation. The Vermont Act on Climate Coalition is a...
mynbc5.com
New bill on juvenile expungement presented to Vermont legislature
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A new bill introduced in Montpelier could affect key programs that help offenders get a second chance. The bill, known as the Expungement and Court Diversion, was presented to lawmakers on Thursday. One of the key changes is that the State's Attorney handling each case will no longer have to dismiss the case before a judge can expunge the charge.
vermontbiz.com
COVID showed us the value of public investment
By Jack Hoffman, Public Assets Institute There were two threads running through Governor Phil Scott’s fourth Inaugural Address last week. One was a clear, even refreshing, acknowledgement of the role that government and money played in the last few years to protect Vermonters and improve their lives. The other was the governor’s vision of a future Vermont where all communities, big and small, have the tools they need to be “more dynamic and vibrant.”
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
vermontbiz.com
National Endowment for the Arts announces Vermont grants
Vermont Business Magazine The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has announced 12 grants totaling $210,000 to Vermont arts and cultural organizations, including one Literature Fellowship to a Vermont poetry translator. The Vermont awards are part of more than $34 million in NEA funding to support the arts nationwide. "Together,...
