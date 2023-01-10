Read full article on original website
WBTV
Suspect in custody after firing shot in presence of officers, leading chase across state line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an armed burglary that led to a suspect firing a shot in the presence of officers and leading an ensuing vehicle chase across the state line on Friday night. According to CMPD, police responded to an active breaking and...
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. Police said a male victim was...
WBTV
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina. The suspects wrecked their vehicle...
WBTV
One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte
The National Weather Service was on scene Friday to determine if a tornado touched down in Gaston County. 2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers.
WBTV
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CMPD detectives investigate homicide in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Friday in north Charlotte. The investigation is on Hackberry Creek Trail off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, CMPD said at about 8:25 p.m. A male victim was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound where he died. No further...
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
WBTV
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe has been involved in ‘suspicious activity’ around school bus stops. According to CMPD, the activity has occurred in the south Charlotte and Pineville areas.
WBTV
Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
WBTV
Box your way into the New Year with Rockbox Fitness
WBTV
Driver pleads guilty for CMPD officer's death
WBTV
Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly killed his father in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead during a welfare check at an Iredell County home on Saturday, deputies said. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a welfare check was requested at a home on Emmanuel Road after a 911 caller said that they were supposed to meet a person who lived at the home, but they did not show up.
WBTV
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings speaks about violent crime in Charlotte in 2022
Popular South End bar facing fine after serving underage customers, report shows
CHARLOTTE — A popular South End bar is under fire from Alcohol Law Enforcement for serving underage customers. According to the ALE report, Slingshot Social Game Club served underage customers last June. The report showed some of those underaged drinkers paid extra in cover fees to get in the bar.
WBTV
Product test: Caroline and Elissia try out the Yummy Can Bacon
WBTV
Recent “shots fired” calls lead to Neighborhood Watch Forum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) invite the community to participate in a Neighborhood Watch Forum on Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. At this event, staff, officials, and CAB members want to discuss recent shots fired incidents...
WBTV
One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
WBTV
CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death
