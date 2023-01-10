ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina. The suspects wrecked their vehicle...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings speaks about violent crime in Charlotte in 2022. The chief, along with others in the department, gave their 2022 end-of-year report on Thursday. Charlotte Symphony exploring themes of freedom, strength, justice. Updated: 9 hours ago. Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Box your way into the New Year with Rockbox Fitness

Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly killed his father in Iredell County. Carlton Michael Clarke is wanted for the murder of his father in Iredell County. Suspect in custody after firing shot at officers, leading car chase across state line. Police have arrested a person who is accused of shooting...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Driver pleads guilty for CMPD officer's death

WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers. Since WBTV started investigating, the charity announced it is placing donors’ contributions into a secure bank account before taking any more steps. Former South Iredell baseball players remember assistant coach. Updated: 9 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings speaks about violent crime in Charlotte in 2022

Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges. Charlotte Symphony exploring themes of freedom, strength, justice. Updated: 8 hours ago. Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Product test: Caroline and Elissia try out the Yummy Can Bacon

Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly killed his father in Iredell County. Carlton Michael Clarke is wanted for the murder of his father in Iredell County. Suspect in custody after firing shot at officers, leading car chase across state line. Police have arrested a person who is accused of shooting...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

