Pat's Top 10: Final power rankings of the 2022 season

We have officially wrapped up another season of college football with the Georgia Bulldogs finishing with their second consecutive national championship.

Since the College Football Playoff format began in 2014, the SEC has claimed six of the nine trophies. Alabama leads the way with three followed by Georgia’s two, and LSU’s 2019 crown.

The SEC once again won the title giving them four-straight wins to remain the kings of college football. But how do the rankings check out now that the games are over?

We dive into the power rankings for the final time in regard to the 2022 college football season. Where does Alabama rank and how many SEC teams made the top 10?

1

Georgia Bulldogs (15-0)

Joshua L Jones/Athens Online-USA TODAY NETWORK

After winning back-to-back national championships, the Georgia Bulldogs look to make it a rare three-peat. So rare that it hasn’t happened since 1934-1936 when Minnesota won it three consecutive seasons. No more deserving team in the top spot of the rankings after the 65-7 demolishing of TCU.

2

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

It was close for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP semifinals as a missed field goal sent them home empty-handed. They pushed Georgia to the limit and showed they can dial it up on offense. With CJ Stroud leaving for the NFL after the season in likelihood, how will this team look in 2023 with Kyle McCord under center?

3

TCU Horned Frogs (13-2)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12 Conference finally got to the national championship game in the CFP era but the talent gap between TCU and Georgia was massive. That shouldn’t take away from their season. Sonny Dykes turned a 5-7 team into a CFP contender with most of the previous staff’s players. Quite an accomplishment. With Max Duggan leaving for the NFL, time will tell if Chandler Morris can be the guy to engineer some more magic in 2023.

4

Michigan Wolverines (13-1)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines ran the table in 2022 with 13 straight wins before the heavyweight fight in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan and TCU combined for 96 points in that game. Now they could be heading into a tumultuous offseason with NCAA infractions and rumors involving the head coach leaving for the NFL. If they can weather the storm, I would expect Big Blue to make more noise in 2023.

5

Tennessee Volunteers (11-2)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Two late losses pushed the Tennessee Volunteers out of the CFP and into the New Years Six, but they were able to handle the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. With Joe Milton under center, the Vols look like they could be a handful in 2023 as long as they can replace Jalin Hyatt as their go-to receiver. Marquarius White and Bru McCoy are two candidates to fill the void.

6

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2)

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Another season for the Alabama Crimson Tide means another 10-win season for Nick Saban. They have accomplished this every year under Saban since 2008, his second year in Tuscaloosa. They will need to reload their roster with Will Anderson, Bryce Young, and Jahmyr Gibbs among others leaving for the NFL. Reloading hasn’t been an issue for this team over the years but the quarterback battle will be one to keep an eye on.

7

Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions finished with 11 wins for the first time since 2019. It marks their fourth 10+ win season since 2016 under James Franklin. Sean Clifford will make way for Drew Allar next season, it will be interesting to see how the offense differs from the current team under Clifford. Overall, it was a great season for the Nittany Lions after finishing 11-11 over the last two campaigns combined.

8

Washington Huskies (11-2)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr and the Washington Huskies finished out 2022 with a win over the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl. Quite the turnaround after finishing 15-14 over the last three seasons. With Penix returning for another year, look for the Huskies to set their sights on the Pac-12 title next season.

9

LSU Tigers (10-4)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers had a remarkable turnaround season in the first year of the Brian Kelly era. After finishing 6-7 in 2021, Kelly led the Bayou Bengals to the SEC West title and a trip to the SEC Championship. They finished the year with the throttling of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, 63-7. Jayden Daniels is set to return along with LSU’s leading receiver Malik Nabers.

10

Oregon Ducks (10-3)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks capped off their season with 10 wins including the thrilling 28-27 win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. Bo Nix was the catalyst for this season, which made him a Heisman contender until his injury and late loss to Oregon State. I would expect that Nix and the Ducks give it another run for the Pac-12 championship in 2023.