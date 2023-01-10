Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
Man indicted in East TN shooting, police pursuit from December
A Newport man has been charged after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents investigated an officer involved shooting that happened in December.
Greene County basement fire leaves 1 person dead
One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Greeneville home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia. According to an official with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard […]
Cocke Co. Sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
11 people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua Lewis Santiago, 22, with malicious wounding. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Buckingham Road in Coeburn around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch received a 911 call reporting that someone had […]
Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection. Police say that […]
Kingsport Times-News
Investigators: Driver admitted to having meth in car
WISE — Wise County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver arrested after a Thursday car crash admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle. Gabriel A. Bentley, 40, Pound, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony eluding after he allegedly led county deputies and Big Stone Gap police through Appalachia before crashing in the Blackwood section of the county.
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
Accused Sullivan killer, accomplice face April arraignment
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man authorities say stabbed a 17-year-old acquaintance to death on Nov. 4 in Blountville after an alleged argument appeared in court Friday and will face arraignment on a first-degree murder charge on April 13. Korey Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery in the incident that led to […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City woman accused of stabbing husband in leg
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Thursday after she reportedly stabbed her husband. A report from Johnson City Police says Aimee Lacroix, 45, is charged with aggravated assault after officers responded to reports of an altercation between her and her husband. Investigation revealed Lacroix stabbed her husband in both...
wcyb.com
Police investigating in Kingsport after woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Kingsport Monday night. Officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to the area of Cloud Apartments in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in Kingsport following allegations of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Police did not find any evidence of a shooting at that time.
THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
wvlt.tv
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an undercover drug operation dubbed “Operation Friday the 13th,” Cocke County and state authorities arrested nearly a dozen people for various drug charges. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the help of the Newport...
Kingsport Police Department investigating shooting at apartment complex, 1 injured
KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating after a woman was shot at Reedy Point Apartments on Monday night. According to the department, officers responded to the area of the Reedy Point Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in reference to reported shots fired at 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers originally […]
supertalk929.com
Convicted, Armed Felon, Resists Johnson City Police, Before Falling And Being Captured
A convicted Felon in Johnson City is behind bars after he actively resists police and then fled on foot before being captured. Police attempted to pull over Brian Heatherly on East Fairview Avenue but Heatherly was not compliant and actively resisted officers while they attempted to arrest him. Heatherly ran from police and then fell to the ground and officers were then able to take him into custody and then discovered Heatherly was armed. Heatherly is charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest and Simple Assault on a First Responder.
Kingsport PD attempting to locate missing woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has reportedly been missing for months. According to the KPD, a family member told police on Dec. 16 they had not seen or heard from Lynsey A. Pickett, 36, in about 10 months. Her last […]
Man sentenced after shooting at Lebanon, Va. apartments
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon, Virginia man has been sentenced by a jury after a shooting at an apartment complex in November 2021. According to Commonwealth Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 20 years on an aggravated malicious wounding charge, with 13 years suspended. He was also given […]
wymt.com
Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County. When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later...
