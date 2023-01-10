ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua Lewis Santiago, 22, with malicious wounding. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Buckingham Road in Coeburn around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch received a 911 call reporting that someone had […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection. Police say that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Investigators: Driver admitted to having meth in car

WISE — Wise County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver arrested after a Thursday car crash admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle. Gabriel A. Bentley, 40, Pound, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony eluding after he allegedly led county deputies and Big Stone Gap police through Appalachia before crashing in the Blackwood section of the county.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
COEBURN, VA
WJHL

Accused Sullivan killer, accomplice face April arraignment

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man authorities say stabbed a 17-year-old acquaintance to death on Nov. 4 in Blountville after an alleged argument appeared in court Friday and will face arraignment on a first-degree murder charge on April 13. Korey Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery in the incident that led to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City woman accused of stabbing husband in leg

A Johnson City woman was arrested on Thursday after she reportedly stabbed her husband. A report from Johnson City Police says Aimee Lacroix, 45, is charged with aggravated assault after officers responded to reports of an altercation between her and her husband. Investigation revealed Lacroix stabbed her husband in both...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police investigating in Kingsport after woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Kingsport Monday night. Officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to the area of Cloud Apartments in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in Kingsport following allegations of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Police did not find any evidence of a shooting at that time.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Convicted, Armed Felon, Resists Johnson City Police, Before Falling And Being Captured

A convicted Felon in Johnson City is behind bars after he actively resists police and then fled on foot before being captured. Police attempted to pull over Brian Heatherly on East Fairview Avenue but Heatherly was not compliant and actively resisted officers while they attempted to arrest him. Heatherly ran from police and then fell to the ground and officers were then able to take him into custody and then discovered Heatherly was armed. Heatherly is charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest and Simple Assault on a First Responder.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD attempting to locate missing woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has reportedly been missing for months. According to the KPD, a family member told police on Dec. 16 they had not seen or heard from Lynsey A. Pickett, 36, in about 10 months. Her last […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Man sentenced after shooting at Lebanon, Va. apartments

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon, Virginia man has been sentenced by a jury after a shooting at an apartment complex in November 2021. According to Commonwealth Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 20 years on an aggravated malicious wounding charge, with 13 years suspended. He was also given […]
LEBANON, VA
wymt.com

Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County. When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy