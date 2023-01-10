ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Dancer, performer 'Fuzzy' Palumbo dead at age 75

Achilles “Fuzzy” Palumbo of Boardman passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday, December 31, 2022 with his family by his side. Born November 1, 1947, in Youngstown, “Fuzzy” as he was known got his start dancing at 15 yrs. old after winning a local dance contest catching the attention of Fred Astaire dance studio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Neil Kennedy treatment facility in Youngstown closed, but chairman hopeful facility can reopen

The Youngstown Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Blvd. closed - at least temporarily - on December 31, according to the chairman of the board, Thomas Sanborn. The longest-running freestanding treatment facility in the US closed after its affiliation agreement with Gateway Rehabilitation of out Pittsburgh was terminated after more than 30 years. The facility first opened in Youngstown in 1946.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Years Ago | January 14th

Vindicator file photo / January 18, 1990 | Construction was underway 33 years ago for a new furnace at Copperweld Steel Co in Warren. Checking out its progress were Herbert Bollenbacher, the company’s safety manager, and E. Terry Martin, chairman of the local union’s safety committee. January 14.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks

A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New funds set aside to help Youngstown businesses to sustain and attract

New programs are launching, specifically dedicated to help small businesses in the City of Youngstown and within the next few months, individual business owners could have over $100,000 dollars of help. Whether a company wants to upgrade its facade, or receive a revolving loan, $3 million dollars of federal Covid...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Eastwood Mall to honor South Range football team with public rally January 18

Back in December, the Eastwood Mall in Niles hosted a rally for Canfield High School's football team to celebrate its state championship win. Now it's South Range's turn. The mall will be hosting a public rally for the South Range Raiders to celebrate their victory in the Division V State Championship game Wednesday, January 18. This is the Raider's first state championship win.
CANFIELD, OH
Greenville seeks public input on Rt. 18 proposed improvements

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 18/358 in the Borough of Greenville in Mercer County. The proposed project consists of widening the intersection of Route 18 (Clarksville Street), Route 18/358 (West Main Street) and N. Third Street...
GREENVILLE, PA
WVa man charged in 2021 death of East Liverpool man

Elvin “EJ” Tisdale, 32, of Newell, West Virginia, has been indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury for felony charges of Aggravated Murder, Murder, and weapons offenses in the shooting death of Brycen Douglas, 20, of East Liverpool. According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office, Douglas was killed...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
YSU men's basketball beats Oakland for fourth straight win

The YSU men's basketball team picked up their fourth straight win as they defeated Oakland on the road, 85-69. Brandon Rush led the Penguins with 30 points, while Malek Green had 20. The Penguins made 14 three pointers in the win. YSU improves to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
AG report shares details of officer-involved fatal shooting in Struthers

After months of investigations and interviews on the April 1 Struthers officer-involved fatal shooting of 35-year James Sheets, the Ohio Attorney General has released its investigative documents. The report was released after a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday "no billed" the investigation into the shooting. A no-bill means a...
STRUTHERS, OH
Warren Police investigate report of underweight baby

Warren Police and Trumbull County Children Services are investigating after medical experts reported finding an underweight infant. A social worker told police that a pediatrician sent a nearly 4-month-old baby boy to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman on Thursday. According to the police report, the child weighed 7 pounds...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Poland softball gets new field for 2023

The start of the high school softball season is still more than two months away but work is progressing on a new field for the Poland high school team. The $400,000 price tag was paid in part by the Poland All Sports booster club and "friends" of the softball program.
POLAND, OH
Drunk driver arrested after crashing into elderly couple in Leavittsburg

A Kentucky woman is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after allegedly rear-ending an elderly couple and sending them both to the hospital on December 7. 52-year-old Josephine Steele of Frankfort, Kentucky failed to appear in court after admitting to Warren Township Police she was drunk at the time of the accident. 21 News spoke with the couple's family about their condition after the accident and their message for Steele.
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
Shock rocker Alice Cooper coming to Covelli April 29

The shock rocker who pioneered the theatrical brand of hard rock - Alice Cooper - is coming to the Covelli Centre on Saturday, April 29. Online presale tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, January 19 at 10 am, with password POISON. Public sale begins Friday, January 20 at...
YSU men's hoops hold off Detroit Mercy for third straight win

The Youngstown State men's basketball team held off a late push by Detroit Mercy to pick up their third straight win, 84-79. Brandon Rush lead the Penguins with 19 points, while Adrian Nelson had 16. Malek Green and Bryce McBride each had 12. The Penguins improve to 13-5 overall and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Poland Township Police conclude investigation into report of person with weapon

Poland Township Police are concluding their investigation into an alleged sighting of an armed individual on Clingan Road Thursday morning. Poland Township Police told 21 News a concerned citizen approached a patrolling township officer Thursday morning, with claims they saw a suspicious individual walking southbound on Clingan Rd., just north of US Route 224. The citizen also noted the individual was wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying an assault-style rifle.
POLAND, OH

