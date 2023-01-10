Read full article on original website
Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Pettis County Man
A police report released on Jan. 11 says that Sedalia Police responded to a disturbance at The Den, 115 West Main, on Jan. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred and one of the individuals involved struck a brick retaining wall on the north side of a parking lot at 107 West Main, just east of The Den, causing significant damage to the wall. No one wanted to pursue charges in regards to the altercation.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday afternoon, an Officer initiated a traffic stop on a truck because it didn't have a front license plate, and because it was speeding near South Arlington Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. A check through Dispatch showed the driver and passenger both had warrants for their arrest. The passenger, Alexius N. Hedrick-Berg, 22, of Marshall, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Pettis County on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated with a bond of $150 cash only. The driver, Corey William Cunningham, 23, of Sedalia, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Cooper County on original charges of Fishing Without A Permit, which held a cash only bond of $150. Both Cunningham and Hedrick-Berg were arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked.
Marshall Man Injured When Jeep Overturns in Pettis County
A Marshall man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2015 Jeep Compass, driven by 56-year-old Kyle D. McClure of Marshall, was on Route T, 900 feet south of Rieckhoff Road (north of Dresden) around 11:45 a.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a fence before coming to rest upright in a field.
Sedalia Man Injured In Highway 127 Crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by 45-year-old Nathaniel L. Vanderlinden of Sedalia, was on Missouri 127, north of Hinken Road (south of Green Ridge) around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The Kawasaki came to rest in a ditch.
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
Vehicle Break-in Suspect Arrested
On Saturday at 10:46 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1700 block of West 3rd in reference to a possible theft. A subject reportedly broke into a vehicle in the area, causing damage. The subject was located near 5th and Barrett. 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia, was arrested for...
Sedalia Man Arrested After Hitting Several Parked Cars
On Sunday at 9:05 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the area of East 13th and South Ohio on a report of a truck that had collided with several parked vehicles. The driver was located, and 18-year-old Kenneth D. Dobson of Sedalia, was found to be intoxicated by drugs and in possession of drugs.
Sedalia Man Causing Disturbance at BRHC Arrested for Assault
On Sunday at 7:45 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 E. 14th, for a subject causing a disturbance. The subject was upset with Bothwell staff for various reasons. When the subject was told to leave the property, he took the stack of papers in his hands...
Concordia Man Arrested for Woods East Theft
On Friday evening at 7:16 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Woods East, 701 East Broadway, for a theft that had just occurred. Officers soon located three subjects matching the description given by Woods' management near 13th and Marvin. While speaking with the subjects, officers attempted to detain one of them...
Knob Noster Police Looking For Runaway Juvenile
Update: According to the Knob Noster Police Department's Facebook Page Aspen Cullison has been found. No other information has been released by the Knob Noster Police Department. are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at Knob Noster Middle School on East Wilmer Street at around 6:00 PM...
Sedalia Woman Arrested for Fugitive From Justice
On Friday afternoon, SPD Detectives and members of the Crime Resolution Unit made contact with a wanted individual near the Oak Tree Manor Trailer Park, in the 2800 block of South Ingram Avenue. The subject's warrants were confirmed. One was issued after she absconded from her parole in Missouri on...
Sweet Springs Woman Injured When Car Hits Tractor
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2012 John Deere tractor, driven by 39-year-old Jeffrey B. Sims of Sweet Springs, was on Missouri 127, near 157th Road around 12:30 p.m., attempting a left turn, when it was overtaken and struck by a northbound 2009 Mazda 3, driven by 60-year-old Stanley R. Wolfe of Sweet Springs.
Clinton Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Clinton teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Lincoln Continental, driven by 18-year-old Riley N. Scott of Clinton, was on Route F, just south of Missouri 58 around 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned.
Sedalia Woman Injured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel in Johnson County
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by 88-year-old Mary E. Morgan of Sedalia, was on US 50, west of NW 151st Road just before 5 p.m., when the driver fell asleep, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, then an embankment and a yield sign.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Pettis County Commissioners Approve 2023 Budget
On Wednesday afternoon during open session, the Pettis County County Commission approved the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget.
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
Surge Tank Repair Complete; Leisure Pool Reopens to Public On Sunday
The Sedalia Park Board met Thursday night with six members present at the Heckart Community Center and one on the phone. Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple gave the board an update on the Heckart, which focused on the repair of a surge tank. Epple said at the December meeting...
City of Sedalia Offices Closed on MLK Day
The City of Sedalia will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Weekly trash pickup for the week of Jan. 16, 2023 will follow the normal collection. schedule. The Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed on.
