Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
purewow.com

Meghan Markle Wore Head-to-Toe Jenni Kayne in Netflix Docuseries—Here's How to Get Her Look

Here's everything you need to know about the Jenni Kayne picks Markle wore. Hold Up. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have *Another* Netflix Show Coming Out This Month?. Even if you don't have a royal budget, Jenni Kayne reviewers swear this cashmere sweater is worth every penny. Besides the super soft and cozy material, you'll be thankful for the high-low hem, side slits and loose sleeves. Just hear this Jenni Kayne buyer out: "This sweater drapes just right to dress up or down. And the color is gorgeously in-between gray and dusty blue. Is it right to love a sweater this much?" Just be aware that this beauty has to be dry cleaned.

