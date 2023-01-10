Former Alabama WR Slade Bolden works out for Kansas City Chiefs

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

One former Alabama wide receiver is doing his best to make a postseason roster. Slade Bolden had a workout scheduled with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. The news was first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Bolden was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2021. After signing, he suffered a sports hernia that caused him to be placed on the team’s injured reserve. Consequently, he was released by the organization in late August.

Now, it appears that he will be looking to have a role on the Chiefs as they head into postseason play. The team has had its share of injuries at wide receiver and Bolden could provide some much-needed depth. It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs actually go through with signing the former Alabama pass-catcher.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bolden’s professional career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.