KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
KOKI FOX 23
Man charged with threatening judge, courthouse employees
TULSA, Okla. — According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, a man was charged after allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge and then return to the courtroom with an armed militia. Cole Walker Morris, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S....
KTUL
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
Oklahoma Grand Jury Indicts Tulsa Lawyer On Multiple Charges Of Rape, Witness Intimidation
An Oklahoma grand jury has indicted a Tulsa lawyer on multiple charges of rape and witness intimidation. The six-count indictment alleges Jeff Krigel sexually assaulted at least two women in 2011 and 2015. The grand jury also alleges he distributed obscene material by publishing a photo of a woman's private...
Friendly Dog Helps Deputies Make Arrest
Tulsa County Deputies say a friendly dog helped them find a woman who had a warrant out for her arrest. Authorities say they responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call on Thursday night when they came into contact with Rosetta Almy. They say Almy had a warrant out for her arrest and ran away and hid from deputies. That's when a dog named Lassie joined the search and led authorities to where Almy was hiding.
KTUL
Owasso police search for suspect accused of making threats at restaraunt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of making threats at a local restaurant. OPD says the individual allegedly made threats of bodily injury against a juvenile and also threatened mass casualties. OPD asks if you have...
news9.com
Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail
An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder
A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
Tulsa Man Accused Of Breaking Into Business 12 Hours After Release From Jail
Tulsa Police arrested a man for breaking into a business, less than 12 hours after he was released from jail. Kyle Birkes was released from jail Tuesday at 3 p.m., then police say he broke in and ransacked a Tulsa store ten hours later at 1 a.m. Wednesday, while wearing the same clothes. Police say the owner of Panteras near 14th and North Harvard got an alert from her surveillance cameras that someone was inside the store. Police say Birkes smashed a jewelry case and stole items from the store.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man shot multiples times at west Tulsa apartment complex, suspect still on the run
TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after being shot multiple times at a west Tulsa apartment complex. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says they were called out to the Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening. Officers say they...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested for “snatching purses” in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stealing purses at a Walmart near East Admiral and South Memorial on Tuesday. At around 9:20 a.m., police responded to a report about a “purse snatcher” stealing two elderly women’s purses. Police were later able to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
KTUL
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Claremore Woman Looking For Help After Someone Stole Memories Of Her Late Husband
A Claremore woman is begging for someone to return items that were stolen from her home. She says one of the items that was taken was a small safe that contained the only things she has left from her late husband. News on 6's McKenzie Gladney has the story.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested on Conspiracy
Kevin Sykes was seen in Washington Count Court this week on a charge alleging Conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance. According to an arrest affidavit, Sykes had allegedly made a phone call to a Richard Linsey, asking for two ounces of methamphetamine. Sykes stated he wanted to make sure the product he was getting were in chunks, and not small pieces.
