Tulsa Police arrested a man for breaking into a business, less than 12 hours after he was released from jail. Kyle Birkes was released from jail Tuesday at 3 p.m., then police say he broke in and ransacked a Tulsa store ten hours later at 1 a.m. Wednesday, while wearing the same clothes. Police say the owner of Panteras near 14th and North Harvard got an alert from her surveillance cameras that someone was inside the store. Police say Birkes smashed a jewelry case and stole items from the store.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO