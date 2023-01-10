2.7-magnitude earthquake felt near San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.7-magnitude earthquake occurred late Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened just before 11 p.m. Monday about 1.85 miles northeast of San Leandro near Chabot Park. It had a depth of about 5.9 kilometers.

No initial damages or injuries have been reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.