Virginia State

Miami Hurricanes News: McClain Drama, Hoops loses at NC State

After being committed to the Miami Hurricanes football program for over two months, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain appears to be on the verge of flipping to Colorado. More drama emerged on Saturday with McClain claiming he was in Tampa when pictures came out of him in Colorado. The Miami basketball...
Kentucky basketball shouldn’t run John Calipari off just yet after upsetting Tennessee

Reports of John Calipari’s demise with Kentucky basketball have been greatly exaggerated. Just ask the Vols. Kentucky basketball isn’t supposed to have six losses in the middle of January. Heck, many Wildcats fans would say John Calipari shouldn’t have the team taking that many losses in an entire season. Yet, as the team went on the road to Knoxville on Saturday to face the No. 5-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, that was the case.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment

Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
