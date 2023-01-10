Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Hurricanes News: McClain Drama, Hoops loses at NC State
After being committed to the Miami Hurricanes football program for over two months, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain appears to be on the verge of flipping to Colorado. More drama emerged on Saturday with McClain claiming he was in Tampa when pictures came out of him in Colorado. The Miami basketball...
Kentucky basketball shouldn’t run John Calipari off just yet after upsetting Tennessee
Reports of John Calipari’s demise with Kentucky basketball have been greatly exaggerated. Just ask the Vols. Kentucky basketball isn’t supposed to have six losses in the middle of January. Heck, many Wildcats fans would say John Calipari shouldn’t have the team taking that many losses in an entire season. Yet, as the team went on the road to Knoxville on Saturday to face the No. 5-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, that was the case.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
NFL rumors: Jim Harbaugh proves he’s not bluffing with Broncos interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is drawing major interest from the Denver Broncos. Either the University of Michigan will pay head football coach Jim Harbaugh handsomely or he will be going back to the NFL. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday morning that “Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed...
If the price for John Collins is really this low, should the Pistons bite?
As the February trade deadline approaches, the Detroit Pistons are being mentioned in just about every trade rumor out there. They have been connected to myriad teams in Bojan Bogdanovic trade rumors, and fans are in wait-and-see mode when it comes to trading their best veteran asset. With few sellers...
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment
Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0