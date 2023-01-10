Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest adds another $2.5 million in Coinbase shares
Cathie Wood’s fund purchased about $2.5 million worth of Coinbase shares on Thursday. Shares in the crypto exchange rose 8.6%, up more than 30% since Monday. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest loaded up on more Coinbase shares Thursday, continuing this week's spending spree as the stock rallies. Ark added 52,813...
Bitcoin miner Iris Energy revenue falls 27% in December
Bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy saw a 27% decrease in operating revenue in December from November. The news comes after Iris Energy unplugged miners used as collateral for $100 million of debt. Bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy reported that its operating revenue declined 27% in December compared to the previous...
Investment firm Société Générale mints $7 million in stablecoin loan from MakerDAO
French investment firm Société Générale borrowed $7 million in stablecoin from MakerDAO. The firm used a housing loan as collateral to take the loan within a dai stablecoin lending vault. Société Générale, a French multinational investment bank and financial services company, minted $7 million as a...
Coinbase, crypto-related stocks buoyant as traditional markets slide
With bitcoin above $19,000, crypto-related companies are trading higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are trending lower. Crypto-related stocks from Coinbase to Hut 8 are trading higher, bucking the trend for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which are sliding. Bitcoin has been trading firmly above $19,000 over the past hour,...
Wyre lifts 90% customer withdrawal limit after securing new funding
Wyre tweeted that it will immediately lift its 90% customer withdrawal cap after raising new funds from an unnamed strategic investor. Wyre did not specify how much in new funding it has raised. Wyre secured a new source of funding, allowing it to drop its recently introduced 90% customer withdrawal...
Cathie Wood sees 'wall of worry' ignoring blockchain tech, digital wallets and ChatGPT
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood said equity markets plagued by a “wall of worry” have “largely ignored” game-changing innovation last year including blockchain technology and digital wallets. Wood, whose funds have now bought Coinbase shares for two days in a row, said that Bitcoin...
Digital asset-focused trading funds dominate top 14 equity ETFs in 2023: Bloomberg
2023 is starting out as a great year for digital asset-focused funds. The top fund, Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI), rose 67% in the past year, according to data from Bloomberg. Digital asset-focused trading funds comprised the top 14 equity exchange traded funds (ETFs) in 2023 (excluding leveraged funds), according...
Bitcoin approaches $19,000, rises 8% following inflation data
Bitcoin is up 8% over the past 24 hours, buoyed by U.S. inflation data. CPI fell 0.1% month-on-month in December. Ether and altcoins were higher on the day, although bitcoin led gains. Cryptocurrency prices are surging following the U.S. inflation report and crypto-related stocks were mostly higher. Bitcoin was trading...
FTX's $5 billion haul fails to boost price of bankruptcy claims, Xclaim says
The announcement that FTX liquidators located $5 billion in assets had “minimal impact” on FTX claims on bankruptcy trading platform Xclaim. Xclaim’s CEO Matt Sedigh explains how claims are valued and why trading is slower for FTX. When liquidators of collapsed crypto exchange FTX revealed they had...
Heightened activity in futures market underpins crypto rally
Bitcoin has been trading sharply higher this weekend, underpinned by heightened activity in the futures market for digital currencies. As noted by Crypto Quant’s Ki Young Jun, buyers entered the market early Saturday morning, purchasing ~$4 billion worth of bitcoin futures. Bitcoin has been trading sharply higher this weekend,...
Ignoring digital assets would be like sticking with paper over computers, BNY Mellon CEO says
BNY Mellon sees digital assets as its “longest-term play,” CEO Robin Vince said. The bank is committed to adapting to new technological developments. BNY Mellon is committed to continue exploring the digital asset space, albeit cautiously. CEO Robin Vince said on an earnings call today that digital assets...
Justin Sun eyes up to $1 billion spend on DCG assets: Reuters
Justin Sun told Reuters that he’s considering buying up to $1 billion of Digital Currency Group’s assets. The crypto conglomerate owns embattled lender Genesis. Sun did not specify which assets he may be looking to purchase. Tron founder Justin Sun is reportedly considering spending as much as $1...
This week in markets: Bitcoin breaks $20,000 as altcoins, crypto stocks surge
Bitcoin broke past $20,000 this week — a price the crypto hasn’t seen since November. Compared to last week, bitcoin’s price rose 22% from $16,900. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies extended last week's rally heading into the weekend. After flirting with the psychological breakthrough level for several...
Bitcoin mining report: Jan. 13
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly higher on Friday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly higher on Friday, with 13 gaining and the other 5 declining. Bitcoin rose 5.2% to $19,827 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
Crypto players lament sputtering OTC trading as mistrust flourishes post-FTX
One executive told The Block that the impact of lower volumes and tighter spreads could mean OTC desks would be “lucky” to print $20 million in revenue this year. Spot volumes on exchanges reached $357 billion in December from a peak in May 2021 of $2.23 trillion, according to The Block Research.
Suberra launches recurring crypto payments as seamless as credit cards
Suberra builds credit-card-like crypto payments platform to power the future of E-Commerce. They recently launched their recurring payments (subscriptions) product on Avalanche, Polygon and Arbitrum. Suberra, a Web 3.0 Payments Platform has recently gone live with their first product - recurring payments (subscriptions) on Avalanche, Polygon and Arbitrum. Suberra seeks...
SEC charges Gemini and Genesis with unregistered securities offering
The SEC charged both Gemini and Genesis with unregistered offering and sale of securities to retail investors, some of who were in the U.S. This comes amidst a public fight between the leadership of the two companies, which already ended their partnership on the program under scrutiny. The Securities and...
Bitcoin continues flirt with $19,000 as crypto prices stay the course
Bitcoin continues to trade just below $19,000, having surged yesterday following U.S. inflation reports. The global crypto market cap hit $946 billion, its highest point since early November. Crypto-related stocks were mixed in pre-market. Bitcoin and ether held onto two-month highs overnight as the global crypto market cap reached its...
The three biggest crypto stories from the past week
This week we saw Gemini continue to face off with Digital Currency Group, FTX’s new leadership said it located $5 billion of assets and bitcoin rallied. Crypto is never short for news. This week we've seen Gemini continue to face off with Digital Currency Group, FTX's new leadership said it located $5 billion of assets and crypto prices rallied.
StarkWare rolls out open-source client Papyrus for StarkNet
StarkWare released Papyrus as an open-source full node client for StarkNet. Papyrus will help to improve StarkNet’s block production capabilities. StarkWare has debuted another full node client for its scaling solution StarkNet called Papyrus, which is written in the Rust programming language. This will enable a more diverse set of implementations of the scaling solution, potentially bolstering security and decentralization.
