ESPN’s Ryan McGee: ‘Stetson Bennett is on the Mount Rushmore’

Los Angeles, Ca. (WRBL) – The WRBL News 3 Sports team has made their way to Hollywood as the Georgia Bulldogs hunt for back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships.

During their time in Los Angeles, WRBL Sports Director Jack Patterson caught up with one of the best reporters on the sport ESPN’s Ryan McGee. He shares his thoughts on the upcoming match up between the #1 Bulldogs and the #3 Horned Frogs, and where quarterback Stetson Bennett’s should rank among the best players in Georgia football history.

