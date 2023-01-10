Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
msn.com
NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?
In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game
This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather. The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds. AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
Examining odds of Ben Johnson returning in 2023.
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction
With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round. According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts. These "foreign objects" ...
Miami Hurricanes News: McClain Drama, Hoops loses at NC State
After being committed to the Miami Hurricanes football program for over two months, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain appears to be on the verge of flipping to Colorado. More drama emerged on Saturday with McClain claiming he was in Tampa when pictures came out of him in Colorado. The Miami basketball...
Former Jets Star Wants Team To "Go Get" 1 NFL Quarterback
The New York Jets have made it clear that they have no qualms about spending big money to get a veteran quarterback this offseason. For one for Jets star, the choice should be obvious. Appearing on Up & Adams, former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall said that the team needs to "go get" Las ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction
Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bengals Running Back Delivers Warning to AFC Playoff Opponents
The defending AFC champions are not shy as they begin their quest to return to the Super Bowl.
atozsports.com
Bills: NFL finds the perfect way to cap off historic week
That’s what Jim Nantz yelled into the microphone as Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff to the house for a 96-yard touchdown. It was the first game action the Bills had following an unfinished Monday Night Football Game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills fans at...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: The Buffalo Bills are the America's Team in these NFL playoffs, but take the Dolphins on Sunday
It’s hard not to root for the Buffalo Bills in these NFL playoffs. They enter the postseason as one of 12 teams without a Super Bowl victory. Along with the Minnesota Vikings, the Bills Mafia is the most tortured fan base in the league. They have made four Super Bowl appearances and failed to earn a single Lombardi Trophy.
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ blowout 111-95 loss to the Heat
After taking a tough loss to the Miami Heat 108-102 on Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks were back in action on Saturday afternoon as they once again played the Heat. The result wasn’t much better as Milwaukee was outplayed by the Heat 111-95. This loss is frustrating as Miami had the same players playing from the other night along with Milwaukee. While the Bucks were able to keep it within striking distance through the first three quarters, it wasn’t enough to overcome in the end. Milwaukee plays at home on Monday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers in celebration of MLK.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1