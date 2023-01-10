Last seen in 2012, the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” is finally set to retro on May 13. Over the last decade, the silhouette has been rumored to return ad nauseam, but it seems Jordan Brand has finally put things into motion to reissue the “Black/White/Tour Yellow” covered pair that debuted in 2006. Dimensions of the sneaker haven’t been disclosed by the brand nor by those with early pairs of the Air Jordan, but it’s likely the model follows Tinker Hatfield’s blueprint from 1989 closer than past retros – namely in the forefoot area. “Tour Yellow” flair appears underneath the tongue mesh, via plastic eyelets, detailing on the tongue, and throughout the midsole, harkening back to a time during which non-Chicago Bulls color schemes on Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers wasn’t commonplace. Jumpman logos are featured on the spine in a stark “White” look, further differentiating the “Thunder” ensemble from those that predated it. Lastly, the shoe box is given an updated look from the last time the pair dropped.

2 DAYS AGO